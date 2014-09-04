Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Which Atlanta Falcons offensive player should the New Orleans Saints be most concerned with Sunday?

New Orleans Saints fans voted on which Atlanta Falcons the Saints should be most concerned with on Sunday

Sep 04, 2014 at 03:05 AM

New Orleans Saints fans voted WR Julio Jones as the Atlanta Falcons offensive players the Saints should be most concerned with in a poll on the team's website Wednesday.

Jones received 61 percent of the votes. Behind Jones, QB Matt Ryan (16%) and RB Steven Jackson (7%) rounded out the top three.

in three seasons, Jones has totaled 174 receptions for 2,737 yards (15.7 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.

Flashback: Saints vs Falcons in 2013

The top 20 photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons games in 2013. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

