Which 2013 New Orleans Saints rookie will make the biggest impact this season?

New Orleans Saints fans voted that safety Kenny Vaccaro will be the 2013 rookie that makes the biggest impact this season in a poll on the team's website this week.
Vaccaro earned 36 percent of the 939 votes. Behind Vaccaro, RB Khiry Robinson (32 percent) and WR Kenny Stills (21%) rounded out the top three.
Vaccaro, the team's 2013 first-round draft choice from Texas, appeared in 14 games during the 2013 season and totaled 92 tackles (60 solo), one sack, one interception and six pass defenses before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in the club's 17-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 8.
