What To Look For Today

Brees can become club's all-time leading passer

Dec 05, 2010 at 01:40 AM

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals● Sunday, December 5, 2010

What to look for

  • If the Saints win, they will improve their 2010 record to 9-3, giving them back to back winning seasons for the first time since the 1991 and 1992 campaigns.
  • A win would improve New Orleans' record against AFC opponents to 2-1 in 2010 and 11-8 overall since Sean Paytonbecame head coach.
  • With a win, the Saints would tie the all-time series with Cincinnati to 6-6, giving New Orleans a .500 or better record against 12 clubs.
  • A win against Cincinnati would improve New Orleans' 2010 road record to 5-1, giving them back-to-back winning road records for the first time since 1991 and 1992.
  • QB Drew Breeshas 23 TD passes. With two scoring passes, he will have compiled 25 for five consecutive seasons.
  • Brees has 21, 619 passing yards. With 116 passing yards today, he would surpass Archie Manningas the club's all-time yardage leader.
  • LB Danny Clarkis expected to start the 100th game of his NFL career today.
  • WR Marques Colstonhas 4,884 receiving yards. With 116 he would become only the third Saint to have 5,000 receiving yards.
  • Colston has 37 career touchdown catches to tie for third in club record books with WRDanny Abramowiczon the club's all-time list. With one TD grab, he will move into sole possession of third.
  • DT Sedrick Ellishas four sacks to tie his career-high. With one more, he will set a new career-high
  • CB Jabari Greerhas tied his career-high with two interceptions. With one more, he will set a career-high
  • WR Lance Moorehas 20 touchdown receptions to rank ninth all-time in club record books. With one more he would move into a tie for eighth with TE Hoby Brenner.
  • S Darren Sharperhas 1,412 career interception return yards to rank second all-time in NFL record books. With 72 return yards he would surpass Rod Woodsonto move into first.
  • Sharper has 11 career interception returns for touchdowns. With one pick for a TD, he would move from second all-time to first in a tie with Woodson.
  • Sharper is tied with Woodson for first in record books with 13 interception/fumble returns for touchdowns. With one more, he would have sole possession of first.
  • TE Jeremy Shockeyhas 500 career receptions to rank eighth among NFL tight ends all-time. With five more he would move into a tie for seventh with Frank Wycheck.
