What To Look For

Below are milestones to look for that could be tied or broken in New Orleans' game on Monday at Alanta.
- If the Saints win on Monday night, they would improve to 11-4, giving them back to back 11 win seasons for only the second time in club history, the other time being between the 1991 and 1992 seasons.
- A Saints win on Monday, would clinch a playoff berth for the Saints (if Tampa Bay loses Sunday prior to the Saints playing, New Orleans would clinch prior to the Atlanta game), giving them back to back playoff seasons for the first time since the 1991 and 1992 campaigns.
- QB Drew Breeshas 31 touchdown passes. With three more touchdown passes, he would tie the club mark, he first set in 2008 and tied in 2009.
- Brees has 233 career touchdown passes to rank 20th on the NFL all-time list. With three more touchdown passes, he would move into a tie for 19th with NFL Hall of Famer George Blanda.
- Brees has 391 completions this season. With nine completions against the Falcons, it would mark his third-straight season with 400 or more competions. He was the first QB in NFL history to complete the 400 mark in back-to-back seasons.
- Brees has 34,768 passing yards to rank 18th all-time. With 70 more passing yards, he will surpass former Saints and Purdue alum Jim Everett to move into 17th. With 232 yards, he would become only the 17th NFL player to have 35,000 yards passing.
- Brees has 48 wins as a Saint, ranked second on the club's all-time list. With a win on Monday, he would move into a tie for first among Saints quarterbacks with Bobby Hebert.
- RB Reggie Bush has 2,020 rushing yards to rank 11th on the club's all-time list. With 39 rushing yards, he would surpass Archie Manningand move into tenth. Bush has 33 touchdowns as a Saint to tie for seventh on the club's all-time list with Tony Galbreath. With one touchdown, he would move into sole possession of seventh. Bush has 4,087 total yards from scrimmage to rank 11th on the club's all-time list. With 135 total yards from scrimmage, he would move into the top ten past Ricky Williams.
- When G Jahri Evansstarts on Monday, it will be his 79th straight start, putting him past DTBob Pollardfor the second-most consecutive games opened by a Saint to start a career.
- S Roman Harperhas 91 tackles in 2010. With nine stops, he would reach the century mark for the third consecutive season.
- WR Lance Moorehas eight touchdown receptions. With two more, he would match his career-high of ten set in 2008. Moore has 22 career touchdown receptions to rank eighth on the club's all-time list. With one more touchdown grab, he would move into a tie for seventh on the club's list with WR Donte' Stallworth.
- S Pierson Prioleauhas a team-high 19 special teams tackles. With one more, he will reach 20 for the third straight season and for the fifth time in his NFL career
- S Darren Sharperhas appeared in 203 NFL games to rank 12th all-time among NFL safeties. Monday night's game would be his 204th appearance, tying him for 11th with former NFL safety Kevin Ross. Sharper has 63 career interceptions to tie for sixth all-time with Ronnie Lott. With one more interception, he will move into sole possession of sixth all-time. Sharper has 1,412 career interception yards to rank second all-time. With 72 interception return yards, he would become the NFL's all-time record holder, moving past Rod Woodson. Sharper has 11 interception returns for a touchdown to rank second all-time. With one more he would move into a tie for first with Woodson. Sharper and Woodson are tied for first all-time with 13 interception/fumble returns for touchdowns. With one more, Sharper would become the NFL's all-time record holder.