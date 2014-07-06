Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

What's the best thing to do on a Sunday without New Orleans Saints football?

Fans offer ideas for Sundays without New Orleans Saints football

Jul 06, 2014 at 11:12 AM

The New Orleans Saints asked fans on Twitter: "What's the best thing to do on a Sunday without New Orleans Saints football?"

 Below is a collection of responses from fans:

@Saints The best thing to do on a Sunday without #Saints football is _ Laundry, homework, and cleaning off my DVR FINALLY! — JessAca (@DsAngelBaby) July 6, 2014

"@Saints: The best thing to do on a Sunday without #Saints football is _" watch videos of pregame chants  — aaliyah (@AaliyahhRenee) July 6, 2014

@Saints "The best thing to do on a Sunday without #Saints football is _" tailgating dry runs. Off season is no time to let up. — Sean Montgomery (@gomery) July 6, 2014

@Saints listen to the preseason hype, check out the rookies, look at the stats, and countdown how many Sundays are left #whodat #obsessed — brittany mobley (@_britsy) July 6, 2014

@Saints watch replays of saints games — Mike Bruscella (@MikeBruscella) July 6, 2014

@Saints watch last season on DVR! #whodat — D Johnson (@danij65) July 6, 2014

@Saints Watch Super Bowl XLIV over and over — Michael C Kay (@MichaelCKay) July 6, 2014

@Saints boil crawfish and watch Saints replays — Black and Gold (@BlackandGold67) July 6, 2014

Pray for September's return  RT @Saints: The best thing to do on a Sunday without #Saints football is _ — Adina (@relaxitsmeee) July 6, 2014

@Saints Ride my Black & Gold Harley! #whodat pic.twitter.com/hUzjkVyhj5 — Aunt P (@AuntP504) July 6, 2014

@Saints go play football and yell who dat every time you score a TD — Bradley Scheuermann (@whodatfan365) July 6, 2014

@Saints celebrate our first wedding anniversary by the pool!! — Juice (@BigJuice124) July 6, 2014

"@Saints: The best thing to do on a Sunday without #Saints football is _" go to @DanAndShay concerts — Regina Younger (@reggiey582) July 6, 2014

@Saints sleep til football season! And dream of Saints football! — Kari A Johnson (@karij333) July 6, 2014

