Week 17 Postgame Quotes: Saints Players

RUNNING BACK ALVIN KAMARA**

On what the difference was in the game today:

"We just got to finish. We got to execute. A lot of things we did were self-inflicted, so we got to correct that."

On the challenge of playing Carolina next week:

"We got to prepare. Preparation is key. That's what we got to do."

On his kickoff return for a touchdown:

"It was blocked up perfect. We worked it all week. We knew it would be open, so kudos to those guys upfront blocking. My job is easy. They're the ones that have to get up there and block and do the dirty work. I just run."

On if it's hard to celebrate a division title after a loss:

"[We're] champions."

**

DEFENSIVE END CAMERON JORDAN**

On winning the division:

"That was one of our goals. That was great to do. We have higher goals. We can't go out and overlook a team like this. At the end of the day, they gave us their best punch and we just acted like they weren't there and that's on us. Everything that went wrong today – that's on us. Again, I have nothing to say about this one. We have to look beyond this. We have to look to whoever we're playing in the playoffs next week."

On "overlooking" Tampa Bay:

"At some point in the game, I feel like whatever their best punch was – it should not have been enough for them to get a win against us. Again, that's on us. Everything that we did – we weren't able to capitalize on some turnovers. At the end of the day, there were turnovers left on the field and that's on us. I think I missed a sack. I could've had a couple more pressures – that's on me. There's a chance to make more plays and I take pride in everything that we do as a defense. I think we played well in some aspects of the game and we have to watch this film, clean up some stuff (because) again, it's on us."