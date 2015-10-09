Watch live: Coach Sean Payton's Friday press conferece

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Linebacker Demario Davis to continue legendary chase as a New Orleans Saint
Davis has been named All-Pro five consecutive years
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Demario Davis on two-year contract
Demario Davis has opened all 98 regular season games that he has played in as a six-time defensive team captain for the Saints.
New Orleans native Tyrann Mathieu takes step toward achieving goals with two-year extension to remain a Saint
'To have another opportunity to suit back up with these guys, help this whole city win, that means a lot to me'
5 Things to Know about Saints fullback Zander Horvath
Horvath played in 15 games in 2022 with Chargers and split 2023 on Chargers and Steelers practice squads
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Tyrann Mathieu on two-year contract
Mathieu's 33 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2013 are tied for first in the NFL
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu still comes out a winner at NFL Honors
'I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop'
Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid
Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
New Orleans Saints great Jahri Evans learns Pro Football Hall of Fame fate on Thursday
Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner