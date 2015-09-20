Watch Coach Payton, Drew Brees postgame press conferences live

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings
Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team
Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense
'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some
'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses
'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta
'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta
Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season
'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
'He's just one of those guys - he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication
'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs
'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'