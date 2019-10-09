Watch A Champion's Journey: the Drew Brees story

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader on Oct. 8, 2018 when he connected with receiver Tre'Quan Smith on a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of a "Monday Night Football" game against the Redskins

A year later, we're inviting you to watch our documentary on Brees, the greatest player in Saints history and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. A Champion's Journey: the Drew Brees story, is a condensed version of our nine-part video series on Brees - 9 for No. 9 - that culminated in 2018 with his record-setting performance against the Redskins in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.