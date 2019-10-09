Watch A Champion's Journey: the Drew Brees story

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader on Oct. 8, 2018 when he connected with receiver Tre'Quan Smith on a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of a "Monday Night Football" game against the Redskins
A year later, we're inviting you to watch our documentary on Brees, the greatest player in Saints history and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. A Champion's Journey: the Drew Brees story, is a condensed version of our nine-part video series on Brees - 9 for No. 9 - that culminated in 2018 with his record-setting performance against the Redskins in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
While condensed from 9 for No. 9, A Champion's Journey is 87 minutes long so give yourself plenty of time to watch Brees' journey from an overlooked high school quarterback in Austin, Texas to his years at Purdue, his time with the Chargers, his decision to sign with the Saints and how he led the franchise to triumph in Super Bowl XLIV. We hope you enjoy it.