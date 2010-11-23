Vote for Brees & Ivory for NFL Weekly Awards

QB Drew Brees is a nominee for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week and RB Chris Ivory is a nominee for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week honors, the NFL announced today.
Fans can vote for Brees at NFL.com/FedEx and vote Ivory at NFL.com/rookies from 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday through noon EST on Friday. The winners will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com.
Brees completed 29 of 42 passes for 382 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the Saints' 34-19 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Ivory had 23 rushes for 99 yards and one touchdown in the Saints' 34-19 win over the Seattle Seahawks.