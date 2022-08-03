New Orleans Saints, Pelicans broadcaster Joel Meyers remembers Vin Scully

Joel Meyers, the veteran broadcaster who is the New Orleans Saints' preseason play-by-play man and also handles play-by-play for the Pelicans, had this to say about the death of iconic Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully:

"Whether it was the game of the week on NBC or a Dodger telecast, Vin Scully made you want to pull up a chair and join him. He made you feel that comfortable and it was as if you were in a conversation with a friend.

"Very few have had the impact that Vin Scully had on not only Southern California, but across a generation of baseball fans. When you think of the Dodgers you naturally think of Vin and some of his classic calls.

"Whether it was a Koufax no-hitter or a World Series game-winner by Kirk Gibson, it's Vin's call that made it all the more memorable. There might not have been a better story-teller and communicator in baseball history than Vin Scully. Dodger fans were spoiled for decades and all of us in the industry knew there was no one like him.