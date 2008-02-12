Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Upcoming NFL Dates

Feb 12, 2008 at 06:00 AM
Now that the final game of the 2007 season has been played, a 42-30 victory by the NFC in the Pro Bowl, the attention in the NFL shifts to several key upcoming events.

The next high profile event in the NFL will be the annual NFL Scouting Combine, which will once again be held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Many of the top draft eligible players, including collegiate seniors as well as underclassman that have declared themselves eligible for the NFL Draft, will avail themselves to the coaching staffs, scouting departments and the administrations of all 32 NFL teams.

Below is a list of key dates on the docket for the next four months:

February 20-26
NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Indiana.

March 30-April 3
NFL Annual Meeting, Palm Beach, Florida.

April 26-27
NFL Draft, New York City.

May 19-21
NFL Spring Meeting, Buckhead, Georgia.

