Two Saints Inducted into College Football HOF

<span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">DOMBROWSKI, MAYES INDUCTED INTO COLLEGE HALL OF FAME</span>
Lost in the shuffle of the professional football season were a pair of prominent former New Orleans Saints players being honored for their outstanding collegiate careers a week ago.
Last Tuesday, December 9, Jim Dombrowski and Rueben Mayes were formally inducted into the College Hall of Fame by the National Football Foundation. Dombrowski was an outstanding guard and tackle at the University of Virginia, where he was a unanimous First-Team All-American in 1984 and was a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection. He was also voted as the ACC's best offensive lineman in 1984 and 1985. Dombrowski was also First-Team Academic All-Conference honors in 1985. Dombrowski won the Toyota Leadership Award for his contributions to the Virginia football program. He also received the NCAA's Top Six Award for his combined athletic ability, academic achievement, leadership characteristics and campus involvement. Dombrowski had his number 73 jersey retired by U-VA. After being drafted in the first-round by the New Orleans Saints in 1986, he went on to play in outstanding fashion for 11 years in New Orleans and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2003.
Mayes was named All-American in his senior season at Washington State University after setting single-season and career rushing records that season with 1,632 yards and 3,519 yards, respectably. He set an NCAA record for most rushing yards in one game with 357 against Oregon in 1984. Mayes finished tenth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1985. Rueben was drafted in the third round by the Saints in 1986 and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was elected to the Pro Bowl in both 1986 and 1987 with the Saints. He would play for New Orleans from 1986-1991, rushing for 3,484 yards and 23 touchdowns before being traded to Seattle following a serious knee injury. Mayes was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2004.