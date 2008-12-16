Two Saints Inducted into College Football HOF

<span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">DOMBROWSKI, MAYES INDUCTED INTO COLLEGE HALL OF FAME</span>

Lost in the shuffle of the professional football season were a pair of prominent former New Orleans Saints players being honored for their outstanding collegiate careers a week ago.

Last Tuesday, December 9, Jim Dombrowski and Rueben Mayes were formally inducted into the College Hall of Fame by the National Football Foundation. Dombrowski was an outstanding guard and tackle at the University of Virginia, where he was a unanimous First-Team All-American in 1984 and was a two-time First-Team All-ACC selection. He was also voted as the ACC's best offensive lineman in 1984 and 1985. Dombrowski was also First-Team Academic All-Conference honors in 1985. Dombrowski won the Toyota Leadership Award for his contributions to the Virginia football program. He also received the NCAA's Top Six Award for his combined athletic ability, academic achievement, leadership characteristics and campus involvement. Dombrowski had his number 73 jersey retired by U-VA. After being drafted in the first-round by the New Orleans Saints in 1986, he went on to play in outstanding fashion for 11 years in New Orleans and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2003.