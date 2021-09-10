Saints Week 1 Transcripts: Sean Payton, Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Davenport 9/10/21

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Media Availability | Friday, September 10, 2021

Opening Statement:

"Tomorrow, because of the facilities we'll have our walkthrough at a local high school indoor facility. It's a forty-minute walk through and we'll travel tomorrow afternoon."

What did you guys like about ﻿Bradley Roby﻿?

"We have known him for a while now. We studied him a lot coming out (of college). The trick was, there were about three options for us (at cornerback). I credit Khai (Harley) and Mickey (Loomis). He was definitely high on our list but we didn't know his availability. We already had two third round picks and we might have another compensatory third (round pick). When a position is a must, you don't know when you're going to fill it. You hope to fill it sooner rather than later. There are some things that have taken place this year that remind me of 2006. We made a trade for (Scott) Shanle with one preseason game to go along with (Mark) Simoneau. Those guys were two of our starting linebackers who were only here for one week of preparation to prepare for the Cleveland game (week 1). We've had some roster changes, which is pretty common, but we're excited to get him (Roby). There's a handful of people who I know closely who have worked with him and the feedback has been really good."

Did you trade the additional compensation 3rd round pick?

"No, it was our pick. I just know that we've discussed that there's a good chance we'll receive an additional third round pick in this draft."

Is trading for a cornerback a more complicated process than people realize?

"Absolutely it is. They're hard to find in any offseason, nonetheless during roster cutdowns right before the season. He's got one more game where he can't play (Roby; suspension) and then he'll be able to practice and participate next week."

How difficult was it to wait to find the right fit to add to the cornerback room?

"It was a lot. I can't go through it all. There were a lot of discussions with Houston among other teams. Ultimately, this deal worked out. We felt real good about it."

Is there anything you guys learned from bringing in Eli Apple and Janoris Jenkins mid-season to prepare cornerbacks quickly?

"I would say that when we talked to the TCU coaches, is that even when the season gets started, injuries happen and there's a player that needs to step up and prepare quickly to get acclimated to the system to be ready to play. Players who have good football IQ and good football instincts make the transition easier. It's happened before at other positions. It's the nature of our league compared to roster size. I will say the extended practice squad size has helped teams in our league. A team like Baltimore is in a similar position having to play different running backs who don't quite have the experience. That's how our league is."

Are you able to communicate with Bradley Roby at all during his suspension?

"Yes. We communicate with him. There's a set of things he can and cannot do, but he arrived and we met him. He can't practice or lift with us yet but he's with us."

Can you talk about the organization's relationship with the city in times like this?

"Our first year here in 2006 was overwhelming. Everyone that came to play and coach didn't appreciate what we were getting into, but very quickly we saw how important it was. We saw the relationship (with the city) grow even stronger. That was an important year relative to Katrina recovery. There's a toughness and resolve to our community unlike anywhere I've ever been. We battled through tough times through COVID-19 last year too. It's great to see that relationship continue even with a new roster of players."

Do you plan to practice in Dallas next week?

"The plan is to practice back here with a similar routine next week. We are taking it one step at a time."

Can you talk about your experience on 9/11?

"I was with the Giants. I remember everything about it. We opened the season on the road against Denver on a Monday night. It was their first game in their new home stadium. When you play a west coast Monday night game like that, we flew back into Newark (New Jersey) around 7 am. Typically, there would be buses waiting to take us back to Giants stadium. The players usually go home while the coaches usually drink coffee to prepare, which we were for Green Bay. I think it was Flight 93 that went outside Pennsylvania, which was boarding near us when we landed. We were in the football offices working when we saw the news. Giants stadium is probably two and a half miles from Manhattan, and I remember visually seeing the second plane (crash) from Giants stadium. You could see the smoke. For the next two and a half weeks we saw smoke from our practice field. Back then, there was a park and ride program that helped commute people from the Meadowlands into Manhattan. There were 400 and 500 cars in the parking lot. I remember leaving my car at 10:00 that night and seeing all those cars still there. I also remember getting on the highway and seeing people walking from what looked like the Lincoln Tunnel. I was living in Wayne, NJ at the time. That was Tuesday morning. Wednesday morning the games looked uncertain before they were officially canceled that Thursday. Our next game, we traveled to Kansas City. There's a great picture of everyone in the locker room after the game. I do not think there's anyone who didn't have a story, or somebody not affected by 9/11. I can recall Ernie Accorsi telling us they received a voicemail from a season ticket holder that the wife had gotten her husband tickets to the Denver game as a gift before he passed. Those towers are like cities. On any given day there might be people just visiting there or there were people who were always there. We were that close to it all. I remember everything like it was last week."

Is it hard to believe 9/11 was twenty years ago?

"Yeah, it is. In a lifetime, you have events that take place. My parents had Pearl Harbor. As a young coach, to experience that and then be involved with the aftermath of Katrina and the Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. There's a lot of events you experience. It was easier for me because of my age and the circumstances we were in. It was a road game that we were coming back from. It doesn't feel like it's been twenty years. That was tough. It was tough for anyone, though, regardless of if you were there or not. I think a handful of the airline tickets purchased by the terrorists was nearly two miles from where I lived. I thought our league made the right decision to cancel the game. It impacted us and the Jets more than other teams because we were right there. With all of the first responders; police, paramedics, fireman. I just saw the Netflix documentary done by Spike Lee. That was interesting. I didn't realize how many people were taken off the island by boat. At that moment, we didn't know what was next. There was a lot of uncertainty."

Did you see the second plane hit in person?