Transcript - Trey Hendrickson Conference Call 11/09/20 | Week 9 vs. Buccaneers Recap

New Orleans Saints Defense End Trey Hendrickson

Video Call with Local Media

Monday, November 9, 2020

Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson. Those are the three guys leading the NFL in sacks. How does that make you feel just even hearing that?

"Oh, well, the works not done. We're only eight games in. So I'm hungry. I don't think anybody in a race wants to take third. But, that's why I'm fortunate enough to have an opportunity to keep getting them these next eight games."

In week one, Bruce Arians said that you were the easiest guy on the Saints' defensive line to block. Does that give you any added motivation, just billboard material, that type of thing?

"No, what I can say is I'm blessed to have the opportunity to prove my supporters right, the people that believe in me and prove that people that don't believe me wrong."

In the second half, when the lead is big, and you guys can just tee off and rush the passer, how much fun is that?

"Well, as a d-line, we were fortunate enough to be a part of the keys to victory, getting after the quarterback and affecting Tom (Brady), getting them off the spot. So when you're doing something like that, and being successful at it, and the team's winning, it feels good when we're rolling and it's a huge help in the secondary too. They were all over those guys. And it was just a really good team win."

You had three back to back to back sacks, one to get a penalty on that series there. What were you seeing that was just able to allow you to get after Tom (Brady) three straight times?

"Well, one of the things we've been talking about is win your one on ones and I just wanted it more."

Going back to your junior year in college when you had 13 and a half sacks and you were pretty dominant, does this season sort of feel like that to you just the way you've been able to get to the quarterback so easily?

"Well, yes and no, I mean, sacking the quarterback is something special at any level of playing. But doing it in the NFL is completely different. I mean, there's a lot more that goes into it. And I've been fortunate enough to learn from the guys like Cam (Jordan) and Alex Okafor on how to study film and dissect things. You didn't have to do that at FAU, but as far as just getting after the quarterback, this is something I was born to do."

You came up a little gingerly there late in the game. You doing okay, what happened there?

"Yeah, it's a physical game, football. Everybody gets banged up and bruises. I was going to make it to the sidelines. They were telling me to get down. So all good."

I guess you grew up in that area, how special was it to be back home and have that kind of game?

"In the NFL, it's all about being a professional. We had to travel all the way to, you can travel across country. We we're in Seattle last year, it doesn't matter where you're at. Same mindset. Same attack."