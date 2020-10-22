Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - Trey Hendrickson Conference Call 10/22/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson talks about the Saints defensive line and the game plan for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Oct 22, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Thursday, October 22, 2020

A little earlier bye week than usual this season. Just how beneficial was that for you and the guys?
"Well, bye week, we got our bodies taken care of in our minds right. I guess it was early, but some guys aren't having bye weeks this year. So we're fortunate to have it and ready to move on to the next week."

Cam (Jordan) said after the game against the Chargers that you ran up to him and said that you're getting doubled or chipped, I don't remember which one. Was that a surprise to you that they started doing that or did you maybe kind of expect that after the game that you were having?
"When you got a guy like Cam Jordan on the team, I would hope he's getting most of the chips. I mean the guy's a workhorse at the least. So yeah, I did find that surprising that's where the conversation came from. And the guy's a beast so it was shocking."

Is their offensive attack any different when it's (Mike) Davis out there instead of (Christian) McCaffrey? Or do they just kind of run basically the same sort of offensive scheme regardless of the running back?
"From what we've seen, we just, it goes back to the same thing no matter who's running the rock back there. It's strike blocks, stop the run and get after the quarterback. So that's what we're going to do on Sunday."

Where do you think the biggest, area of growth for you has been this year and like what's really paying off? Obviously, you're playing as well as you ever have, probably the best you've played, so. Where do you feel like you made the most impact coming into this season?
"Well, I've said this a couple of times. I got married this summer and to the love of my life. It's been fantastic off the field, you know, and together, we've grown closer to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. So through that I really do, I really do feel a pull in the right direction. You know, off the field and everything from football, getting stronger, getting faster, that's always a goal. But to truly have something special off the field has been, I've been fortunate to be a part of."

Yesterday Marshon (Lattimore) said something about how the defense needs to make sure that the little things don't turn into big things. I'm just curious, if that's something that you guys are really harping on this week?
"Yeah, every day we hit the practice field, we're trying to get better in different ways. It is just personally, it's always getting better and just tapping at the rock. And if we have specific objectives, we need to get better at, then we need to nip those in the bud and keep moving forward."

