Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - Tre'Quan Smith Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith talks about the Saints wide receiver group and the preparations for the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.

Oct 30, 2020 at 01:13 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Tre'Quan Smith
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Friday, October 30, 2020

What has it been like for all these different receivers step up in the absence of people?
"I feel like it's a big part of being prepared. A big part of is that CJ (Curtis Johnson) and RC (Ronald Curry) make sure everybody knows what they are doing, make sure the backups get in (to see reps), so I feel like that's what they do a good job with in terms of everyone being prepared. Once week you can be up the next week someone else can be up and that just shows you have to stay prepared, whether you think you will be up or not."

Having been around Michael Thomas can you tell how much he wants to be in a game?
"He's just itching to be out there and we want him out there just as bad as he wants to be out there. I know he definitely misses being around the guys and being a (big) part of practice. You definitely want to be out there and we definitely want him to be out there."

Is there a certain play that sticks out in your mind about Alvin Kamara?
"If I could choose one play of many, the catch on the sideline against the Chargers was it. That was amazing. It was amazing concentration. Looking at the film and I'm like how did he keep his feet in like he did. It was just all around amazing. He went over the top, concentration, amazing feet in bounds, clutch play, everything, all the checkmarks were there, amazing play. Watching what he does it's always a highlight."

What about the throw?
"(Laughter). I would have tried my best to make it, but I'm glad it went to Kamara and not me. But yes, I think I would have made it."

He said he would like to throw one down the field to you in a game. Is he blowing smoke or is he a pretty good thrower?
"No, he has a pretty good arm. In practice we have a game we play today where whoever hits the pylon wins for the week and I believe he's leading right now. He's leading among the couple guys that played the game. He has a pretty good arm."

How would you grade the backward pass last week?
"A+. I would grade it an A+, because we completed the play, got the first down and everything. In my mind it was an A+."

Related Content

news

Transcript - Demario Davis Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis shares insight on teammate Alvin Kamara and the Bears offensive unit prior to the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Jared Cook Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook talks about the Saints offense and staying focused on the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks about the Bears defense and the weather conditions for the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Marcus Davenport Conference Call 10/29/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport talks about hurricane Zeta and the Saints run defense prior to the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 10/29/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara talks about the Saints offensive line and his weekly routine prior to the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Drew Brees Conference Call 10/29/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about the Saints' offensive game plan and the Bears defensive unit prior to the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/29/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks working through Hurricane Zeta, getting extra film study prior to Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears during his weekly conference call.
news

Transcript - Andrus Peat Conference Call 10/28/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Andrus Peat talks hurricane preparations, Saints offensive run game, and the offensive game plan prior to the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Malcom Brown Conference Call 10/28/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen Malcom Brown talks about staying safe during the hurricane and the Saints run defense prior to the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/28/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks about evaluating ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ in the draft process, facing the Chicago Bears defense, and hurricane preparations during his weekly conference call.
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/26/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers Recap

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton discusses his thoughts on Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers, hurricane preparations during his weekly conference call.

Advertising