Transcript - Tre'Quan Smith Conference Call 10/1/20 | Week 4 vs. Lions

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Tre'Quan Smith

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, October 1, 2020

We heard after the game that you guys are getting like a lot of like the too high safety looks makes it kind of hard to throw the ball downfield. Just when you're continuously kind of getting those looks, how do you how do you beat that is it just kind of relying on guys making plays underneath?

"You definitely have to rely on somebody to make a play. Basically we just leave it up to Sean (Payton) and Drew (Brees). They've been in this game a long time. So, we'll leave it up to them to call the right play to get us in the right situation. I just have to execute my job at the play. And I know we'll definitely (be) fine throughout the season."

You got Michael Thomas back in a limited role at practice yesterday. How good was that for the team?

"Man, it's amazing to have Mike back. it's like everything clicking, everybody rolling in. It looked like he didn't miss a beat at all. It's great to have him back. He brings a lot of energy to the team and we definitely need that. We welcome him back.

Yeah, the last couple of weeks seems like you have really been able to show off kind of what you can do with the ball. Like once you catch the ball you run after the catch? Is that something that when you knew you were going to get those opportunities you were like really hoping to take advantage of?

"Yeah, I'm at the point where whenever I get the ball in my hands, I just do whatever I can to the best of my ability to make a play for my team, knowing that I'm needed in a situation, so I'm just really not doing my job when the opportunity presents itself."

With Alvin Kamara, has he looked pretty much like a receiver? What are you seeing from him

"In the past game specifically, especially with Mike not being able (to go) man, Alvin just he's going to make a play. And we need somebody like that, somebody who's just going to put the team on his back and make a play. He's a great guy, a great teammate, and definitely somebody we can count on (who) we need to play."

Their secondary has had some changes with the departure of Darius Slay, can you talk about the challenge they present?

"We put nothing past them, in football any given day somebody can win on Sunday. So we just got to know work on us, don't think about them, just work on all our little things and get things we messed up on the weekend we got tweaked and just worry about us. (wf) we do our job we're going to be just fine."

What was your impression of Alvin Kamara's 52-yard touchdown catch?

"I definitely I was on the field I was on the backside, he beat the first guy to the outside and magic happened. He just wasn't going down at all. He was determined to get a touchdown. And that's what he did. I definitely thought he's going to get talked with more than once, but you know how he's goings to make a play."

Emmanuel Sanders said that touchdown he caught was an icebreaker of sorts Drew Brees told him and it's going to open things up. Do you guys sense that things will come around?

"Basically I think we're close to hitting on all cylinder. We are very close to being a high powered offense like we used to. Everybody has just got to be on the same page and everybody has got to do their job.

What do you think of what has happened this week with the Titans and do you agree with some that something like this was inevitable?

"I will say this, this organization is very anal about, the COVID. So w'ere very much about doing our job and following the protocols to make sure that everybody stays safe. So, we try to limit interaction between players and stuff like that. And make sure when we outside of the building that we do, take the right protocol to, limit our chances, but, like you say, (this) is inevitable,. You just have to do your best to check yourself and know the people you're around.