Transcript - Terron Armstead Conference Call 11/26/20 | Week 12 at Broncos

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Terron Armstead talks about the Saints’ defensive line and the preparations for the Saints Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 29, 2020.

Nov 26, 2020 at 09:01 AM
New Orleans Saints Tackle Terron Armstead
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Thursday, November 26, 2020

You have a lot of experience against this defensive line in practice. What is the most impressive thing you have seen out of guys like Cam Jordan, Trey Hendrickson, Marcus Davenport, Malcom Brown and David Onyemata this year?
"They're relentless, unselfish. They are an impressive group to watch and to go up against in training camp. You see it everyday. The production is not by accident."

What are the things you've seen Trey improve in over the years?
"Getting more reps, opportunity, but at the same time growing as a player and as a professional, understanding the rush, understanding the depth of the pocket, learning more about the playbook. His approach to how he goes about his business speaks to his production."

When you go against them in practice and see them are you seeing the energy we are seeing on Sundays?
"Yes and it's been that way. They're serious about their business and weekly preparation, so like it said it's not a surprised for them to have the success."

Has anything changed about how you block and protect in the switch from Drew Brees to Taysom Hill at quarterback?
"Not necessarily. We might have a little less of this and a little more of this, but as far as our scheme, we're not changing it."

Advertising