Transcript - Terron Armstead Conference Call 11/13/20 | Week 10 vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints Tackle Terron Armstead

Video call with New Orleans Media

Friday, November 13, 2020

With last week going so well, offensively, defensively and special teams too can a game like that serve as sort of a jump off point for the offense, in terms of moving forward and momentum and all that?

"Yeah. Yeah, in a lot of areas, you know, that's something that we are looking to build off of. We still have some, some things to correct and things to improve on. So, yeah, we can just build off of everything that we did last week and help us grow moving forward. That's definitely what we're trying to do."

We talked to Emmanuel (Sanders) yesterday and he said that the Saints vs. 49ers game last year was the most exciting game he'd ever been a part of. And just wanted to ask you about your just recollection of the game? Obviously, you didn't win but, just how exciting was that game?

"That was an extremely fun game. One of the high-scoring (games), who got the ball last, type of games. Intense. And both teams, playing extremely well. When we met, you know as a football fan, standpoint, rewatching the game, it was definitely exciting."

There will be 6,000 (fans) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this weekend compared to 3,000 for the last game. Sean (Payton) said you could definitely tell a difference last time around, versus the first couple of games. So I guess, how are you looking forward to getting some more people back in there?

"It's an advantage. It's an advantage, we love them. We love to have fans in there, the energy (they bring). We need every one of them. And it's great to double that number from last week. At some point it even kind of got loud. So it'll be great to have more, more fans. And more and more as they get going."

Midway through the season now, how have you seen Cesar (Ruiz) kind of come into his own and continue to learn as he's getting more and more reps?

"He's progressing, he's progressing. And I like I've said on several occasions now, he's someone that wants to be the best player that he possibly can. And he will. He's doing all the necessary things to accomplish that ultimate goal of being the best player he can. But, he's progressing, he's learning. Getting more and more experiences, by the rep. Seeing different guys handling different defenses, different schemes, it's been great watching his progress."

How fun is it for you guys on the offensive line when you see Drew (Brees) and the offense just kind of doing their thing? Obviously y'all are a big part of it. But what's it like just watching that?

"It's great. It's great. You get to see Drew at work, a Hall of Famer. He's out there balling, he's on the money. It's great, you just want to do your part and make sure that you're doing everything that you possibly can to give him an opportunity to make a play. Get someone like AK (Alvin Kamara) some space, a lane, to make a play. We have a ton of playmakers. A ton of playmakers. We love to see those guys get the ball, get the ball with space where they can create and score touchdowns. So it's a great thing. When we're rolling, we're hitting on all cylinders."

You've watched plenty of film of Kwon Alexander over the years and now he's your teammate. He's only been around for a couple of days, but how have you seen him kind of gel into the locker room so far?

"Yeah, I mean, looks seamless. Looks seamless. I haven't had, too much interaction, like too much going against him during practice. But, just seamless, effortless in the locker room. You see him walking around just chopping it up, laughing with the guys. Me and him was talking about some music actually. He's been into music for years now. So, we were talking about both of our catalogs or whatever. So, it is great to have him over (here). Been going against him for a while, when he was in Tampa Bay. And so, he's an exceptional player. Great player. And we're excited to have him."