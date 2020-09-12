Transcript: Taysom Hill Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

"I think drew has this really special skillset and uniqueness about him that nobody works harder than Drew. So when you come in in the morning, the first person you see is Drew and he's watching film. And as we talked about, he's been such a great mentor to me that I've had the opportunity to adopt his schedule and learn from him. I think Drew doesn't have to say anything because the reality is Drew always knows his stuff because he works so hard he's first one in and he's the last one to leave in the morning. So I think the great thing about that is Drew never has to say anything. There's an expectation that when you're playing for the New Orleans Saints or if you step on the field and Drew's your quarterback and he's expecting to be there, you better be there. And because he puts in all the time, the energy to make sure he is doing everything he can for us to be successful, the expectation's there, so I don't think he needs to say anything in (that) people kind of put that that pressure on themselves, which it's this unique thing that that allows Drew to make everyone around him better if that makes sense. So it's kind of like I'm not mad, I'm disappointed type deal and when you do something well I don't know. Drew's such a nice guy, that he is never going to get mad at anyone, but I think everybody works hard. And I think here that if you're doing something and you make a mistake, and you're going full speed and you're doing everything you can, no one's upset about that. But what Drew will do is he will slow things down, and he'll teach it and coach it to the point where it's exactly where he needs it to be. But to your point, everyone puts that pressure on themselves to be essentially perfect. And coach says that all the tim, we're not we're not playing a perfect game. But he has this (perfectionist attitude of holding himself to a higher standard) really, the subtlety about it that is pretty unique.