Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 12/18/20 | Week 15 vs. Chiefs

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, December 18, 2020

Wanted to ask you just how you thought Drew Brees looked this week since he returned to practice?

"He's looked good. And we were encouraged at the start of the week. We went off how it felt as he went through a full practice week. And he's done a good job."

And obviously, there were reports that he'll be making a start Sunday. Would you like to comment on those at all?

"Look, our plan is to play him, our plan is to start him. And we have a number of personnel groupings to give us some flexibility and we'll go from there."

Is Drew (Brees) going to have to wear any type of protective Kevlar vest or something like that, like Tony Romo did a couple years ago when he had the broken ribs as well?

"Yeah, he's already, for the last 7-8 years, most of the quarterbacks are already in that type of gear, and he's one of them."

I was wondering with Drew (Brees) is there any sort of, like pain management thing for him? And by that, I mean, can he fully be healed? Like if he had come back this week, versus if he'd come back in three weeks from now?

"Yeah, we wouldn't be playing him if he wasn't healthy and able to function and feeling good and recovered. So, yeah, that's what I would say."

Maybe I'm just surprised that he can heal so fast. But you know, he's done it so many times before. I guess I shouldn't be at this point. Right?

"Yeah. How long has it been? Four weeks?"

How important was it for you, then to get these four weeks to see what Taysom (Hill) can do in the offense? I know you guys see it on a daily basis. But seeing it in a game, I imagine is a little different?

"The number one thing was winning. And we were able to win three of four of those games. So that obviously was encouraging and you kind of go from there. But I thought, he did a good job. He came in and won three in a row. And that's, when you put depth on your roster, you hope that with an injury, the next person up can still give you a chance to win and be successful and to credit, Taysom (Hill) he did that."

Will Taysom (Hill) be the backup on Sunday or Jameis (Winston)?

"Yeah, we never announced that. So, we'll go in and we've got all three options."

A non-quarterback question, you claimed Patrick Omameh off of waivers. Will he be available this week?

"No, he wouldn't be available for this week."

What do you like from him (Patrick Omameh)? Obviously, you know, he's been here before?

"Yeah. We know the player well. And I mean, that's important. He's been in our offense.There's a skill set that we're familiar with. You know, we feel like he's strong. He does some really good things in protection. And he gives us that added depth."