Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 11/12/20 | Week 10 vs. 49ers

When you look at all the changes that the 49ers are making, especially with George Kittle being injured, a quarterback change, are you still able to look at what Kyle Shanahan has done in his time there and have an expectation from what you're going to see on this offense?

"Yeah, absolutely. It's impressive. And I wouldn't call them changes. In other words, they haven't made changes, but certainly they fell on a rash of injuries. I think when you still watch these guys, and you watch them, really for each week of the season, offensively, they present a lot of challenges. They do as good a job formationally with their run game and packaging their plays to suit their player strengths. It might not be just a running back. It could be the receiver or receivers. They give you quite a bit. Importantly, for us, we have to play with really good eyes and understand, here are the schemes we're getting, and then be able to see and recognize those things, but it's pretty impressive."