Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 11/12/20 | Week 10 vs. 49ers

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Conference Call with New Orleans Media
Thursday, November 12, 2020
When you look at all the changes that the 49ers are making, especially with George Kittle being injured, a quarterback change, are you still able to look at what Kyle Shanahan has done in his time there and have an expectation from what you're going to see on this offense?
"Yeah, absolutely. It's impressive. And I wouldn't call them changes. In other words, they haven't made changes, but certainly they fell on a rash of injuries. I think when you still watch these guys, and you watch them, really for each week of the season, offensively, they present a lot of challenges. They do as good a job formationally with their run game and packaging their plays to suit their player strengths. It might not be just a running back. It could be the receiver or receivers. They give you quite a bit. Importantly, for us, we have to play with really good eyes and understand, here are the schemes we're getting, and then be able to see and recognize those things, but it's pretty impressive."
You guys have had a brief look at Kwon (Alexander), but I guess how quickly can you ascertain how fast the guy can pick up what you're teaching and contribute?
"We'll see. It's good question. It's his first week here. So I think more than anything, we've just got to get a feel for how he handles our terminology, all of those things."
There was some talk that he was even available via trade during the offseason, were you looking at him earlier? Or was it more about sort of something you felt like, as the season went along that he would fit the team?
"Yeah, listen, I can recall the name coming up. But at that time, I think, yeah, it really began to take a little steam the weeks prior to the trade deadline, and it was a fit for both teams."