Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 11/05/20 | Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks establishing consistency on offense during his weekly conference call.

Nov 05, 2020 at 11:19 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Conference Call with New Orleans Media
Thursday, November 5, 2020

You brought in Antonio Brown for a workout less than a year ago. Does that help yyou at all when you're trying to prepare for him, or not really?
"No, I don't think so. Look, we had a chance to visit and we had interest and yet, the challenge really wasn't whether or not we wanted to sign him or not, it was that he just at that point wasn't cleared to play from the league standpoint. So I don't think our visit with him helps us relative to seeing him or knowing (a lot about him). There's plenty of film and I think the key is just trying to quickly adjust to where he aligns and what personnel groups he's on the field and where they're playing him."

It seems that your offense has found a pretty good rhythm as the seasons gone along. And then whenever you're able to add back in all the personnel, Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, do you feel pretty good about the direction this offense is heading into the second half of the season?
"Yeah, we'll see. There's some things that I think we're doing better. And yet I think there is a lot of work still ahead of us to be as efficient as we would like to be. Last week we did the things we needed to do to win that game. Each week, it presents a different challenge. And so look, I'm excited these guys are back and I think that certainly there's additional targets. Now it's up to us to be more consistent and take advantage of it."

How do you feel that an Emmanuel (Sanders) looked yesterday at practice just having gone through what he said he went through?
"Yeah, good. I think I know what he went through. And I think it was the exact same thing I went through and he feels fine."

Devin White looks like he's having a great season, what kind of challenges does he present when you're looking at that defense and game planning?
"Yeah, he presents a lot of challenges. He is having a great year. It's hard to get your eight and nine hole or wide zone or wide plays run. He's so good and fast over the top. He's good in coverage, he gives them great flexibility, he can match up with the runner, he can match up and the other thing that I think it goes a little under undervalued is he's a good pressure player. He's had pass rush success and he's someone that I think has a knack for that so he's having a great year."

We didn't get a chance to ask you about this the other day, but with the competition committee, there's some word coming out there that they were considering going to a 16-team playoff. What were your thoughts about that?
"Well, forget my thoughts for a second. It's strictly in the event that we're not able to finish games. In other words, the total games that we're looking to play as a league I think is 256 if I'm not mistaken, that means every team has played their 16 games. This plan B if you will would be in the event that the teams hadn't been able to finish the complete 16 game schedule then it would kind of go (in) this direction."

Have you noticed team's doing anything different because of the success Alvin (Kamara's) been having as a pass catcher this year?
"Well, the team we're playing for instance (Buccaneers), in the red area and third down they've doubled. They doubled Mike (Thomas), they doubled Alvin and Todd (Bowles) understands and knows brackets coverage and so they trapped him basically linebacker safety and then same way safety defensive back over the top of Mike and then quickly you've got to process that and then know where the singles are in. That happened in the red area more. I think this, he's seeing more and more blitzes coming out of the backfield. So if he lines up to one end before that end rushes, he'll look to reroute them. So there's a handful of things that that that we're having to deal with, and that's part of his success.

Related Content

news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 11/04/20 | Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton previews the team's Week 9 matchup at division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his weekly conference call.
news

Transcript - David Onyemata Conference Call 11/04/20 | Week 9 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints defensive linemen David Onyemata talks about the Saints run defense and the importance of the divisional game prior to the Saints Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 8, 2020.
news

Transcript - Alvin Kamara Conference Call 11/04/20 | Week 9 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara talks about the Buccaneers' defensive unit and the Saints game plan prior to the Saints Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 8, 2020.
news

Transcript - Drew Brees Conference Call 11/04/20 | Week 9 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about Tampa Bay's defensive unit and the Saints offensive game plan for the Saints Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 8, 2020.
news

Transcript - C.J. Gardner-Johnson Conference Call 11/02/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears Recap

New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson recaps the Saints' defensive execution vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Jared Cook Conference Call 11/02/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears Recap

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook recaps the Saints offensive performance in the Week 8 victory vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 11/02/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears Reacp

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks trade with San Francisco to acquire linebacker Kwon Alexander, offensive tempo during his weekly conference call.
news

Transcript - Tre'Quan Smith Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith talks about the Saints wide receiver group and the preparations for the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Demario Davis Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis shares insight on teammate Alvin Kamara and the Bears offensive unit prior to the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Jared Cook Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook talks about the Saints offense and staying focused on the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.
news

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks about the Bears defense and the weather conditions for the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.

Advertising