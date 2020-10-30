Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks about the Bears defense and the weather conditions for the Saints Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 1, 2020.

Oct 30, 2020 at 01:10 PM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Friday, October 30, 2020

You guys were able to work outdoors a couple days this week. How beneficial was that in terms of some things you might see in Chicago?
"Yeah, I think I think timing was perfect. Because, look, it's going to be windy, it's going to be cold there. But it's pretty windy here the last couple days. It's good to get out on the grass to begin with (although) their surface will be a little bit different. But I think the gameday conditions will be a factor in this game that will be important."

Talk about Akiem Hicks and how he is tough to block?
"Well, look, he's got outstanding strength. But the thing that that you see that (is) unique is his athleticism, get off and his ability to bend and turn. So it's not just his strength and power, but it's also the athleticism that's with it. And that makes it real difficult. For whether it's the guard whoever ends up in the matchup because he's able to turn and he's extremely athletic."

Talk about the adjustment to dealing with Nick Foles now instead of Mitch Trubisky?
"Yeah, look, I think there are a few nuances. There appears to be a little bit more (shot) gun. And yet, there's still a general overview of what they're doing offensively. And so, you know, maybe I think Mitch was handling some of the rpos, maybe one or two more. But you can tell his he's (Foles) got a comfort level in the shotgun, they are under center. So they'll mix that in and, and work the zone schemes. And part of it is just the type of quarterback, they're a little different. When you when you look at both of those guys."

How do you and your staff help the team deal with some of the inevitable distractions from the hurricane for them and their family, such as the loss of power?
"Yeah, look, when you take a team or group of let's just call it, coaches, players, a group of 100 people, maybe even more than that. You know how this works. There's areas of the city that, that lost it, there's areas that didn't. We're trying to help as best we can, with hotel space, all the things that they may they may need or their family might need. And hopefully, one by one sooner (rather) than later that they'll be back to a little bit of the normal."

Advertising