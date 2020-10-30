Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/30/20 | Week 8 vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, October 30, 2020

You guys were able to work outdoors a couple days this week. How beneficial was that in terms of some things you might see in Chicago?

"Yeah, I think I think timing was perfect. Because, look, it's going to be windy, it's going to be cold there. But it's pretty windy here the last couple days. It's good to get out on the grass to begin with (although) their surface will be a little bit different. But I think the gameday conditions will be a factor in this game that will be important."

Talk about Akiem Hicks and how he is tough to block?

"Well, look, he's got outstanding strength. But the thing that that you see that (is) unique is his athleticism, get off and his ability to bend and turn. So it's not just his strength and power, but it's also the athleticism that's with it. And that makes it real difficult. For whether it's the guard whoever ends up in the matchup because he's able to turn and he's extremely athletic."

Talk about the adjustment to dealing with Nick Foles now instead of Mitch Trubisky?

"Yeah, look, I think there are a few nuances. There appears to be a little bit more (shot) gun. And yet, there's still a general overview of what they're doing offensively. And so, you know, maybe I think Mitch was handling some of the rpos, maybe one or two more. But you can tell his he's (Foles) got a comfort level in the shotgun, they are under center. So they'll mix that in and, and work the zone schemes. And part of it is just the type of quarterback, they're a little different. When you when you look at both of those guys."