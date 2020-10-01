Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 10/1/20 | Week 4 vs. Lions

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton discusses Michael Thomas returning to practice, Alvin Kamara's upbeat demeanor during his weekly conference call.

Oct 01, 2020 at 05:55 PM
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
Conference Call with New Orleans Media
Thursday, October 1, 2020

You guys got Mike Thomas back yesterday even in a limited capacity. But what did you see out of him? Did you feel good about his conditioning and how he handled practice?
"Yeah, I thought he moved around pretty well. We'll see again how we respond today."

This is the first noon central game you guys have played all season. Is there any adjustment there?
"I think obviously, we're traveling East an hour, that shouldn't be a problem. And our clocks are kind of set that way relative to how we're practicing right now. So we shouldn't have a problem with that." 

Have you seen anything different about Alvin Kamara's demeanor the last three weeks with his success?
"He's playing well. I haven't noticed anything different about his demeanor than I normally would and I'm pretty I'd say close to the player (and) understand him (well). But he's certainly playing it at a high level.

What's going on with the Tennessee Titans? Have you all had to re-emphasize some of the things about just being careful as your player?
"Yeah, I think we've handled (it well) so far. We've been doing a good job relative to all the protocols. Our numbers are good, all the information we get back from the medical experts are good, so I can't speak for what's happening in Tennessee."

Were you surprised to see an outbreak after such a good start to the NFL season, the reason I'm asking that is because in July you seemed pretty resigned to the fact this was problematic?
"I think we're going to continue to have an occasional (issue). It's inevitable and you're just trying to keep it to a minimum."

Advertising