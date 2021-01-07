Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 1/7/21 | NFC Wild Card 2020

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton

Conference call with New Orleans media

Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021

What has Nick Easton meant to the team this season? I mean, you have used more than five different offensive line units and he has been a key in a lot of those lineups.

"Yeah, look, his versatility being able to play inside at guard or center. I think he gives you that flexibility and I think he's tough. He's respected by his teammates. He is someone that's a real competitive player. All the above."

What do you think the Bears' defense has been doing best during their sort of late season win streak?

"Well, they're a top 10 third-down defense, No. 1, they're difficult against the run. It's a heavy front. They rush the passer exceptionally well. And look, I think the back end is playing very well. They've got two real smart, savvy safeties. The same way at the corner and nickel position, but they're getting off the field on third down. Their red zone numbers are good. And they create they create some real difficult matchup problems."

How important is Akiem Hicks to what they do defensively?

"Very important, he does a great job with pushing the pocket and the pass rush. I think he does that just as well as playing the run. I think the ends, not the outside linebackers, but the ends are problematic in their base front. But Akiem plays a lot of snaps and he's going to give you push. He's going to give you, I mean, he's a tremendous athlete for someone his size."

I know we talk about their quarterbacks, but is (David) Montgomery kind of the guy who makes that offense goes so to speak?

"Well, I mean, look, it all goes together. I mean, they're blocking the wide zone well, they're giving you some gun runs. I think that certainly he's playing exceptionally well. And I think they're playing well upfront, they're blocking the force correctly. They're giving you some looks with turbos and they're making you focus with your eyes. But I think he's playing exceptionally well."

Because you've seen Drew (Brees) in so many of these moments, the two of you specifically together, what's unique about this week, given your relationship as you get ready for just another playoff game together?

"Well, honestly, I was asked this yesterday by their media, is it different because it might be the last season? I don't think so. I just think all these games, down the stretch, you kind of felt like you were playing in these type of games to secure your seeding and improve your seeding. And now you get into the first round, there is that sense of urgency because there is not a best of five or a best of seven, you cannot have a bad day and bounce back and take another one at home and get one on the road. It doesn't work like that. It's handling the week the right way. His preparation is the same, as it always is, very thorough and detailed. And I think that, so to answer your question, I think it's very similar as it was back in '06, '09, '10, '11, '13, '17, '18, '19, '20. (laughter)."

How have you seen him bounce back from the rib injury and stuff? How is he playing right now?

"Yeah, I think well, noticeably well, and I feel like I'm sure and you'd have to ask him, but it progressively feels better just with time."

I know when you set out to construct a roster, the goal is obviously to get to the postseason and play well in the postseason, but has your philosophy towards building a roster changed over the years?

"No, I would say it has not. I'd say it goes back to the '06 draft. We are looking for smart, tough, talented players, but with good football IQ. I think that is important. And more often than not, when we've missed on that element of the evaluation. Not always, we went through a stretch where, oh, a period of drafts that weren't very good. I think Jeff (Ireland's) done a fantastic job. And then, man, we kind of look back at six, we look back on a number of these drafts that we've had that we've really valued and just being consistent relative to what we're looking for and not being enticed or brought to or away from those core beliefs. And I think that's served as well."

I've heard you kind of talk about this before, but how big of a challenge is it for you to like, get enough sleep, especially this stage of the season when you guys have been going for several months. Like how much do you pay attention that?

"I think we try to and last week would have wouldn't have been a good week to ask me that question with everything that took place towards Friday, Saturday. But I think we've been better. I think we've been better this year. And, yeah, I know we have. Two years ago, we had a stretch that was just too much. And I think we're being more efficient and I think, overall, I think it's been better."

I wanted to ask you about offensive tempo. I know, early on in your tenure, you all were very much of the mindset of pace and tempo and getting to the line of scrimmage and getting out quick. Drew seems to have progressed in the offense, it seems like you all rely on him a lot to get to the line and read the defenses. Is there a give and take there on tempo?

"Yeah, I think there is and I think it can be affected with inexperience, it can be affected with, we've just had so many different players playing at the receiver position. And if you're not careful, what you're trying to gain as an advantage can possibly work in an opposite way if guys aren't certain what they're doing, or understand. And so the whole group needs to be 100 percent if there's just one person that's having questions, so I think with experience that's easier to do. And then, look, we've kind of had last week we're right back on the ball, third down, the official misses it. He thinks there's been a substitution, he holds the play, which shouldn't have been done. They jump offsides, and then we replay the down. Now the defense has got a different call, they're going to pressure, you follow me? And so that there are different reasons why we go up-tempo, beat a challenge, long play, there's a number of reasons. But to your point, and it's a good question, when you have the same group and you feel like, man, you've been going then that can be in and out of the huddle quicker up to the line quicker. And I would say if that's changed some this season, it would be a little bit because of the moving pieces."