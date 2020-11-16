Transcript - San Francisco 49ers postgame quotes | Saints-49ers 2020 Week 10

49ERS COACH KYLE SHANAHAN

(On the lack of offense after the opening drive today)

"It was disheartening. I thought we had an opportunity today. I thought we should have had the lead going into half. We couldn't get anything going in the second half. We did not get much out of our run game today. Those turnovers are what killed us. I know we had two interceptions in the red zone. Our special teams has to be better from a turnover standpoint. Three times we gave up the ball to our defense inside the 20. We had the two fumbled kick return and the long kickoff. It's not even close to good enough."

(On the Saints run defense)

"We knew they would be a challenge going into the game. I think they are one of the top teams against running the ball. Our backs were banged up in the game and going into the game. We knew it would be a challenge running the ball today. I tried to stay balanced as much as I could, so we didn't become one dimensional. We didn't want to make it tough for our quarterback and our offensive line. We stuck with it as long as we could. We knew it would be a challenge going in. I wish we would have gotten a few bigger runs out of the 25 carries that we had."

(On if the turnovers were the undoing)

"Definitely. I think we all knew that we had to play some really good football coming into today. I was really impressed with the guys and how hard they were going for it. If we do not get the turnovers fixed, then it doesn't matter what our situation is. I believe in our four wins we are +5 or +8 and in our six losses we are -10 or something. It is a huge difference there. I know that we are missing some people, but we would have had a very good chance of being in that game had we taken care of the ball today. We didn't and blew an opportunity there."

(On the explanation on the roughing the passer call on Kentavius Street today)

"That's just how he saw it. He thought he saw it and got some agreement from the refs around him and that's what they went with. They said that they drove him into the ground and landed on him."

(On if the dome affected the three muffed punts)

"I don't think so, but you can ask those guys. He fair caught it and then let it go. He didn't tell me that he didn't see it. He should have caught it. You can ask them, but not that I know of."

(On why Brandon Aiyuk hasn't been used as a punt returner)

"He has been out (injured and trying to get back healthy. We are trying to get him at receiver first. It something we definitely have to look to after what happened today."

(On why he sat Nick Mullens for a play)

"He was hurting on that play, so we got him out. We checked him out and he was better after."

(On the Saints nickel blitz)

"They brought the nickel a bunch. We had a bunch of good plays on it, but when we didn't you saw what happened. A couple I thought we could have made, but didn't. It's something they did a ton throughout the game. They did a real good job of blitzing and got us a couple of times."

(On the bye week)

"I just want to give more time for guys to get back. Hopefully, we can get a couple of guys back on offense with that extra week off. I know we are going to get one back on defense. Maybe more. We have had a lot of guys that have to be out there a lot. We have some rotational players who have been carrying the load for way too long. I have a lot of respect for these guys who have just been hanging on. They need some rest. They need to get away. We'll have a couple of days just to keep guys loose and moving around a little bit so we don't get too far away from football. This is a much needed rest for any team that I have ever been on."

(On the fourth and one run play decision today that was stopped)

"I debate every call and play. I knew when it was third and one we were going to have two downs to get it there. I was going to throw on one and run on the other. I debated as long as I could which one I wanted to do each one on. Obviously, neither of them worked, so I wish I could have had that back."