Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Transcript: Saints TE Jared Cook Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook

Sep 13, 2020 at 09:18 PM

SAINTS TIGHT END JARED COOK

(On the 46-yard pass reception)
"Drew checked the play at the line of scrimmage. Once he checked it, I was trying to get on top of the defender. I'm not sure what drew his eyes back to Drew behind the line of scrimmage, but he sluffed off a little bit. I guess he thought the play was over and I just kept running my route and Drew was able to hit me in stride right down the sideline."

(On the empty stadium)
"It was eerie. It was definitely uncharacteristic for sure. It was very different. You could hear a lot. The music was not loud enough. The crowd noise we felt was not loud enough. You definitely had to bring your own energy, which was different. Our fans fuel us. People get us going. Those fans encourage us and bring the noise. It was a day where you had to bring your own energy. We did the best that we could to hype each other up and keep each other going on the sidelines."

(On coming up big on third down)
"Third down is very important especially when you get down to the red zone. You want to stay on the field and you want to keep driving. There were a lot of looks. The first third down they played a cover four deep zone. He checked it down and threw me the ball. I was able to pick up a first down. Third down's the most important down for us. It keeps the chains moving. You always have to be there for number nine when he's ready for you."

(On Alvin Kamara's productivity today)
"It was awesome. It shows why he's one of the best backs in the league. He was just out there flying around all day especially towards the end of the game. He got the one on the sidelines and was able to get us to the five. It was huge. He is a huge asset for us. He is so versatile. He can do so many things. It was good to see him get going. It should have been three touchdowns, but I won't hold him to that."

(On how different did it feel with no preseason games)
"It was quite different. Pretty much the whole game we were on the sideline talking about how different it was. Even after the game when we weren't sure if we could shake hands with him or walk across the field and talk to them. You just have to stay in your groove. Everything from start to finish was weird. The only crowd noise we had was some of our inactive players that were in the stands cheering so loud. I think they did a great job bringing energy themselves. It definitely felt a little off. Like I said before, you have to bring your own energy. You have to bring your own juice."

Related Content

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Saints S Marcus Williams Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints Safety Marcus Williams
Transcript: Saints CB Janoris Jenkins Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1
news

Transcript: Saints CB Janoris Jenkins Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Saints LB Demario Davis Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Saints DL Margus Hunt Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Margus Hunt
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
Transcript: Sean Payton Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
news

Transcript: Sean Payton Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks about the Buccaneers offense and the preparations for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints tight end <forge-entity title="Jared Cook" slug="jared-cook" code="player">Jared Cook</forge-entity> arrives at practice for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL.
news

Transcript: Jared Cook Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook talks about playing alongside Drew Brees and the excitement for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Transcript: Taysom Hill Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
news

Transcript: Taysom Hill Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill talks about playing alongside Drew Brees and his unique role with this Saints team prior to Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deonte Harris #11
news

Transcript: Deonte Harris Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris talks about his growth at the wide receiver position prior to Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Terron Armstead and Demario Davis discuss launch of #SayHerName Initiative

New Orleans Saints teammates Terron Armstead and Demario Davis speak about their #SayHerName initiative with the goal is to raise awareness around the current state of Black women in America.
Malcolm Jenkins #27
news

Transcript: Malcolm Jenkins Conference Call 9/10/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints safety talks about what to expect from the Buccaneers in Week 1 and the quarterback matchup in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising