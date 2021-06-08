Transcript: Saints players minicamp media availability 6-8-21

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Taysom Hill

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Tuesday, June 8, 2020

How different has it been with no Drew Brees around?

"Yeah. I mean, it's a significant difference. This is going into my fifth year and every year has been with Drew. And so it's a significant difference. I think we've relied on him for so much, his expertise, just a level of professionalism and everything has just been so good for so long. So I think it's taking everything that you've learned from him and trying to replicate it, and make it fit for you and what we have going on now."

How do you sort of put your own stamp on what you learned from him?

"Well, I think that's still kind of to be determined. I think he did it at such a high level in everything that he did. So I would say, I learned so much from him, but the things that, like I learned from him were more just being able to observe the way that he approached every day, every game. More so than the things that we had conversations about, although that was obviously very enlightening as well, but obviously Drew played the position different than I'll play it, different than other people played it. So I think really, what stands out to me is the way that he approached each day, the way that he approached each snap, like everything was so deliberate. And so I would say that that is what sticks out in my mind, and then really, just playing the position."

Does it affect you guys when coach Payton names who the starter is whether it's July or August, because I was reading a Bleacher Report article that was saying the later it happened, it may affect the offense? Just from your experience in different quarterback battles, does it affect the entire offense as a whole when the starter is named in terms of timing?

"Well, I think you are obviously trying to tailor an offense towards specific skill sets or talents. And so I think the sooner that you know the quicker you can tailor. I would say with that being said, our core is going to be the same. I look at the last four games that I was playing last season and we did some things differently. Some things were taken out of the offense, some things were added, but the core is all the same. So as you go to training camp, as you approach all these days, you're really trying to hone in on the fundamentals, make sure that we kind of have our bread and butter, and that's the stuff that we're going to be really good at. So I don't think that stuff ever changes depending."

Now that you have a one view from those four games, is there anything from that period where you say, Alright, this is what I need to do and that's what you worked on this off-season?

"Yeah, I mean, I would say that it's a weekly progression, so you watch the film after game and you see things that you could have done better. And so as you go into the next week, you try to implement those things. I would say that that is a very natural progression for a quarterback. And that has been no different this offseason, as it was last offseason, as we we've talked about before, the emphasis this year is (I've) never really been able to tailor all my workouts and everything to just being a quarterback where I've structured things differently just knowing and feeling like I won't have to take on as much as I did last year. So that's been the emphasis, but the mindset of getting better every day and improving on what you've done in the past, that hasn't changed."

Is there anything specific that you've honed in on?

"There's some things that (are) specific to kind of our offense, things that I would have done differently with some of my footwork, some decision making based on coverage and stuff like that I certainly would have done differently in the moment and things that I've taken note of. The footwork stuff has been an easy thing to focus on this off-season. There are other things that I think that I continue to work on."

How do you feel like that footwork affected you?

"I think every quarterback will tell you that your feet should take you where the ball goes and I think as you go throw routes on air, you're just trying to get work in, but then you get into a game and you're trying to replicate a rush and everything else. And so those are the things that I'm applying, I think that I could have sped some things up based on some routes and some concepts where maybe I was a little bit late on the throw. But I felt like it was because my feet weren't ready to deliver the ball. So without getting too specific, I would say that that would be an easy answer."

You mentioned tailoring an offense to the quarterback. You're doing obviously more classroom stuff than on field work during the minicamp. Have you, Sean (Payton) and Pete (Carmichael) talked about or are there packages of tailoring things more towards your skillset this offseason than obviously at any time before?

"Yeah, it's a good question. I think the emphasis this off-season really has been a weight room specific deal to where we have been out on the field with the receivers and running backs, tight ends, and we're throwing routes that we know we're going to install. But we really haven't had a ton of contact with the coaching staff this off-season. I know that we've, historically here we've kind of had conversations about the RPO game. And we're continuing to have conversations that way. But we really haven't had a ton of time with the staff to have a ton of those conversations."

Were you able to work out with any of your teammates outside of the facility this off-season? And if so, did that kind of help with the mindset going into this year as a quarterback versus your previous kind of do everything position?

"I'd say the first time that I was around the group of guys was about a month ago, and it was down in New Orleans. And then to answer your question, like, absolutely we're tailoring these workouts, a lot of our fieldwork became very specific to our positions and so we tailored all of that specifically to our position group and I was throwing. And so again, everything was tailored as a quarterback."

Regardless of who wins the competition, how much is your offensive line really an asset to the passing game? Just all the leadership and the veterans you guys have there?

"Ever since I've been here, our o-line's been one of the best in the NFL. And certainly as a quarterback, you'd like to see an organization committed to having good o-line. And we've had great coaches, and we have had great personnel there. As you look forward to the season, as you mentioned, the personnel is not changing, and they have reinforced that. Everything starts up there, if you can't protect the QB, if you can't get the ball off, or if you can't run the ball then you can't do anything and so everything starts there. They've done a great job of focusing on that."

You mentioned on working on less this season, potentially, obviously based on what happens with the outcome of the quarterback competition, but have you been given an indication that regardless of who wins the quarterback competition, that you might be doing less and other positions this year?

"I haven't had any of those conversations. The conversation has been as we finished last off-season was come in ready to compete and play as well as you can at quarterback and that's been the extent of the conversation."

How is your friendship or relationship with Jameis (Winston)? Obviously, you were very close with Drew (Brees), you and your families, not that you have to be close with the guy you're competing with, but I assume you're friends and have a good relationship. Sean (Payton) talks about the room. How is your relationship, friendship with Jameis as you all compete for this job?

"It's great. I love being around Jameis. Jameis is a guy that works really hard. He cares a lot about his craft and he focuses and works really hard on it and he's a fun guy to have around. And so this is not, I think there's obviously a lot of conversation here about this competition and everything else, but I'm super supportive of him and I felt nothing but support from him as well. And that goes back to last year when I was playing, Jameis was super supportive. He and I had a lot of conversations through that process and he was great through that whole thing, so that has not changed. And he's become a really good friend."

Having a full season of Michael Thomas, if he can stay healthy, how much does that help the offense as a whole? Obviously Drew Brees got a lot of credit for things that happened, but obviously, he is arguably the best receiver in the league. So how much does that help the offense having a healthy Michael Thomas?

"Yeah, I mean, you just can't (measure it). Mike T's one of the most unique players I've ever been around. And having him on the field, like a defense has to account for him on every single play. And so it just creates opportunities for other guys, creates opportunities for me as a quarterback or the other skilled players out there. Then when you talk about the perspective of a quarterback, if you get stuck or there's indecision on what's going on, you know that if you get Mike T a catchable ball one, you know one he's going to catch it, he's going to do everything you can to compete for it. I can't say enough good things about him and what he means to us offensively."

I know you haven't spent a lot of time with him, but what are you sort of seeing with Ian Book so far?

"I like him. I think Ian, he came in here with the right mindset, the right approach, and he's eager to learn and eager to get on the field and obviously played in an organization where he won a lot of football games, which is really important as you look at the legacy here in New Orleans, we've been winning a lot of football games, and we certainly don't want that to change. And that's the mindset. So I like him, I think he does some things really well. He's got good feet, throws a good ball, all that stuff, but I think he has a really good mindset coming in here as a rookie."