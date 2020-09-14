Transcript: Saints DL Margus Hunt Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

SAINTS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN MARGUS HUNT

(On being elevated from the practice squad and making a big play)

"Awesome. I had a great week of preparation. I just had to get the first little jitters out. It was smooth sailing after that."

(On if he expected to get a blocked kick)

"I don't know if I anticipated it, but since there wasn't a preseason that kind of unit is hard to replicate in practice. We just had to put everything out there that we had. We came out with a blocked field goal."

(On the atmosphere today with no fans)

"It is very different from my previous trip to the dome (Mercedes-Benz Superdome). We had to bring the energy and had to keep pushing each other along. We had to keep encouraging each other. Great things happened."