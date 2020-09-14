Transcript: Saints DL Margus Hunt Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

SAINTS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN MARGUS HUNT
(On being elevated from the practice squad and making a big play)
"Awesome. I had a great week of preparation. I just had to get the first little jitters out. It was smooth sailing after that."
(On if he expected to get a blocked kick)
"I don't know if I anticipated it, but since there wasn't a preseason that kind of unit is hard to replicate in practice. We just had to put everything out there that we had. We came out with a blocked field goal."
(On the atmosphere today with no fans)
"It is very different from my previous trip to the dome (Mercedes-Benz Superdome). We had to bring the energy and had to keep pushing each other along. We had to keep encouraging each other. Great things happened."
(On if the ball hit him in the face on the block)
"No."