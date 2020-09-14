Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Transcript: Saints CB Janoris Jenkins Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins

Sep 13, 2020 at 09:55 PM

SAINTS CORNERBACK JANORIS JENKINS

That pick six, I guess what did you see? How did you see that unfolding, that you could just, grab right onto that and score there in the second quarter?
"Well, we knew they hadn't ran it all game. And as we were watching film earlier during the week, we noticed that they like to run it. And me and Latt (Marshon Lattimore) was on the sideline talking to each other, telling each other what was going to come out in the second half. And in the second half of the first drive, that's what they did, ran double out."

Is it any extra special getting a pick six against (Tom) Brady, just considering all he's done, is that maybe your first against him?
"That's my first pick six, but that's not my first interception. It's an honor. It was just, I (had) seen the play and I made it. "

The first double out, was that a Tampa or a Patriots play, that you guys have noticed?
"That was a Tampa play. Something Tampa ran a lot last year, speed outs. We just knew that they were going (to) add (that) in the second half. And that's what they did coming out on the first drive. And I just read it and broke on it."

So you guys knew that that was coming, had been waiting all game for it. And then when it didn't come, you talked and said this is coming soon. So that was all about anticipation, right?
"Anticipation, communication, knowing what came early in the game, and what is coming late in the game. You got to know that when playing defensive back. And me and Latt (Marshon Lattimore), we're very experienced. We talked about it and communicated it on the sideline. And it came."

Just the adjustments you guys made after that first drive it seems like things got a lot better after you settled in. Can you talk about that process and how you got settled in a little bit?
"We just settled in. Everybody came together, understanding that was our first game, everybody (stayed) together. (I) Told them though, keep your head up, keep playing, (it's) just the first drive, just come out, stay composed, in the moment. And we did. We ran fast, played hard and got the victory."

Related Content

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Saints S Marcus Williams Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints Safety Marcus Williams
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Saints LB Demario Davis Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Saints DL Margus Hunt Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Margus Hunt
Transcript: Saints TE Jared Cook Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1
news

Transcript: Saints TE Jared Cook Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara
Transcript: Sean Payton Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
news

Transcript: Sean Payton Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks about the Buccaneers offense and the preparations for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints tight end <forge-entity title="Jared Cook" slug="jared-cook" code="player">Jared Cook</forge-entity> arrives at practice for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando, FL.
news

Transcript: Jared Cook Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook talks about playing alongside Drew Brees and the excitement for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Transcript: Taysom Hill Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers
news

Transcript: Taysom Hill Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill talks about playing alongside Drew Brees and his unique role with this Saints team prior to Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deonte Harris #11
news

Transcript: Deonte Harris Conference Call 9/11/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris talks about his growth at the wide receiver position prior to Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Pregame photos as Saints players and staff prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road during the 2019 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Terron Armstead and Demario Davis discuss launch of #SayHerName Initiative

New Orleans Saints teammates Terron Armstead and Demario Davis speak about their #SayHerName initiative with the goal is to raise awareness around the current state of Black women in America.
Malcolm Jenkins #27
news

Transcript: Malcolm Jenkins Conference Call 9/10/20 | Week 1 vs. Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints safety talks about what to expect from the Buccaneers in Week 1 and the quarterback matchup in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising