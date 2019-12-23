Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Postgame Quotes | Saints-Titans 2019 Week 16

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Dec 22, 2019 at 08:57 PM

SAINTS RUNNING BACK ALVIN KAMARA

(on how it felt to get back into the end zone)

It felt good.

(on if there was a specific play that energized him today)

You know, we got, I think, we have the best O-line in football. So great looks, great blocks outside. It was just a perfect storm, I guess. 

(on Saints tight end Jared Cook's first touchdown reception)

It was a big touchdown, I think we needed a spark and he provided that. It was a big play. I think we kind of got juiced up after that. 

(on what today's win does for the team moving forward)

I mean, we're still not playing our best football. Shooting ourselves in the foot, a lot of penalties offensively. We've got to start faster than that, but, you know, a win is a win. We found a way to get some rhythm and get some momentum going. The defense did what they had to do, gave us some life and we fed off of it.

(on his first touchdown run)

I mean, we worked that during the week. So, I mean, if he calls it, I know he sees something that he likes. So, when he called it, I just stayed true to the read. Terron (Armstead) and those guys on the front side did what they had to do. Back side got their blocks in, you know? It was wide open for me, all I had to do was run.

(on running out of bounds in the first half when he may have had room to run)

I just thought the guy was on me, so I ran out of bounds.

(on getting back some burst since his injury)

Just to get that burst back, just to get it back going. Like I said last week, I think it's a race every week to get as close to 100 percent as you can. So, that's what I've been trying to do.

(on making a defender miss a tackle in the third quarter)

Yeah, it felt good. It felt good. I think that was one of those plays that I'm used to having that I just haven't had, you know, these last couple of weeks. I think just a little bit healthier, feeling better.

(on scoring a touchdown for the first time since Week 3)

We're wining still, so, you know, it is what it is. I mean, I would like to score, but, you know, the wins are coming. I'm not really a selfish player. It is what it is. As long as we're having success as a team, I'm good. 

(on making plays to help the team win without scoring personally)

As a football player, you're one of 11 guys on the field. So, I mean, every play you have a job to do. Even if I'm not scoring or touching the ball, I mean, I have a job to do. Whether it's to block somebody, whether it's to hold a flat defender for, you know, a route up over me. Whether it's to be the play fake, I have a job to do. So, as long as I'm executing my assignment, I'm fine.

(on playing with Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas)

I mean, it's the same thing when you guys ask about Drew Brees. Mike (Michael Thomas) is Mike. It's not anything out of the ordinary for him. He works hard, he wants the ball, he demands the ball. When he gets the ball in his hands he makes plays, so he deserves it. 

(on his touchdown run)

It was great blocking, you know, so, like I said, all I had to do is run. 

(on the Saints offense finding a groove the past few weeks)

Yeah, I mean, this game was sloppy. A lot of penalties, like I said. Shot ourselves in the foot. We've just got to focus on attention to detail and clean up some of the messes we're creating on our own, because I feel like when we play clean nobody can stop us. We're stopping ourselves with first-and-20 and things like that.

(on if he thinks about the potential of the Saints offense)

Like I said, you've got to limit the mistakes and the errors, and, I think we can go as far as we want to go.

Related Content

news

Transcript of press conference by Saints Executive VP/GM Mickey Loomis

news

Transcript: Saints running back Alvin Kamara conference call 9/1/21

Kamara talks about the impact of teammates Jameis Winston, Tony Jones Jr., Marquez Callaway, and Erik McCoy.
news

Transcript: Saints tackle Terron Armstead conference call 8/31/21

New Orleans veteran discusses Hurricane Ida, family, and Week 1 preparations
news

Transcript: Saints Coach Sean Payton conference call 8/31/21

New Orleans head coach discusses roster cuts, relocation, and Jameis Winston
news

Transcript of Saints Coach Sean Payton's conference call from Monday, Aug. 30

'There's a good chance when we start up Monday ... that's there's a good chance that's going to be somewhere other than Metairie'
news

Transcript of New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis' video conference from Monday, Aug. 30

'We're built to be resilient in times like these'
news

Transcript of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan video conference from Monday, Aug. 30

news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcript of Coach Sean Payton from Thursday, Aug. 26

Payton on Mike Martz: 'He is one of the best offensive coaches our league has ever seen'
news

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Coach Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill press conference transcripts

Saints defeated Jacksonville 23-21
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcript of Coach Sean Payton's press conference

Payton met with the media following Saturday's practice
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcript of Coach Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill press conferences from Thursday, Aug. 19

news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Coach Sean Payton transcript from Wednesday, Aug. 18

Advertising