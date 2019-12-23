Transcript: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Postgame Quotes | Saints-Titans 2019 Week 16

(on running out of bounds in the first half when he may have had room to run)

I just thought the guy was on me, so I ran out of bounds.

(on getting back some burst since his injury)

Just to get that burst back, just to get it back going. Like I said last week, I think it's a race every week to get as close to 100 percent as you can. So, that's what I've been trying to do.

(on making a defender miss a tackle in the third quarter)

Yeah, it felt good. It felt good. I think that was one of those plays that I'm used to having that I just haven't had, you know, these last couple of weeks. I think just a little bit healthier, feeling better.

(on scoring a touchdown for the first time since Week 3)

We're wining still, so, you know, it is what it is. I mean, I would like to score, but, you know, the wins are coming. I'm not really a selfish player. It is what it is. As long as we're having success as a team, I'm good.

(on making plays to help the team win without scoring personally)