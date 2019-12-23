Transcript: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Postgame Quotes | Saints-Titans 2019 Week 16

SAINTS RUNNING BACK ALVIN KAMARA
(on how it felt to get back into the end zone)
It felt good.
(on if there was a specific play that energized him today)
You know, we got, I think, we have the best O-line in football. So great looks, great blocks outside. It was just a perfect storm, I guess.
(on Saints tight end Jared Cook's first touchdown reception)
It was a big touchdown, I think we needed a spark and he provided that. It was a big play. I think we kind of got juiced up after that.
(on what today's win does for the team moving forward)
I mean, we're still not playing our best football. Shooting ourselves in the foot, a lot of penalties offensively. We've got to start faster than that, but, you know, a win is a win. We found a way to get some rhythm and get some momentum going. The defense did what they had to do, gave us some life and we fed off of it.
(on his first touchdown run)
I mean, we worked that during the week. So, I mean, if he calls it, I know he sees something that he likes. So, when he called it, I just stayed true to the read. Terron (Armstead) and those guys on the front side did what they had to do. Back side got their blocks in, you know? It was wide open for me, all I had to do was run.
(on running out of bounds in the first half when he may have had room to run)
I just thought the guy was on me, so I ran out of bounds.
(on getting back some burst since his injury)
Just to get that burst back, just to get it back going. Like I said last week, I think it's a race every week to get as close to 100 percent as you can. So, that's what I've been trying to do.
(on making a defender miss a tackle in the third quarter)
Yeah, it felt good. It felt good. I think that was one of those plays that I'm used to having that I just haven't had, you know, these last couple of weeks. I think just a little bit healthier, feeling better.
(on scoring a touchdown for the first time since Week 3)
We're wining still, so, you know, it is what it is. I mean, I would like to score, but, you know, the wins are coming. I'm not really a selfish player. It is what it is. As long as we're having success as a team, I'm good.
(on making plays to help the team win without scoring personally)
As a football player, you're one of 11 guys on the field. So, I mean, every play you have a job to do. Even if I'm not scoring or touching the ball, I mean, I have a job to do. Whether it's to block somebody, whether it's to hold a flat defender for, you know, a route up over me. Whether it's to be the play fake, I have a job to do. So, as long as I'm executing my assignment, I'm fine.
(on playing with Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas)
I mean, it's the same thing when you guys ask about Drew Brees. Mike (Michael Thomas) is Mike. It's not anything out of the ordinary for him. He works hard, he wants the ball, he demands the ball. When he gets the ball in his hands he makes plays, so he deserves it.
(on his touchdown run)
It was great blocking, you know, so, like I said, all I had to do is run.
(on the Saints offense finding a groove the past few weeks)
Yeah, I mean, this game was sloppy. A lot of penalties, like I said. Shot ourselves in the foot. We've just got to focus on attention to detail and clean up some of the messes we're creating on our own, because I feel like when we play clean nobody can stop us. We're stopping ourselves with first-and-20 and things like that.
(on if he thinks about the potential of the Saints offense)
Like I said, you've got to limit the mistakes and the errors, and, I think we can go as far as we want to go.