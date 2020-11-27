Transcript - Ryan Ramczyk Conference Call 11/27/20 | Week 12 at Broncos

New Orleans Saints Tackle Ryan Ramczyk

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, November 27, 2020

Asking about Taysom (Hill), how have you seen him kind of take command of the offense in practice over the last two weeks?

"I think he's done a really good job, kind of stepping up into that role. And I think we've seen more confidence in him, in his just getting the play out of the huddle and taking command of the entire offense. I think he's done a really good job so far."

I didn't follow too closely, I know, Miami made a quarterback change in the middle of the game against Denver last week, and I think one of the explanations was that Denver's defense is so unique. What is it about Denver's defense that might be a little different than some defenses you guys will see?

"Honestly I don't think that it's anything crazy unique. I think we've done a really good job preparing for them this week. And I wouldn't say that there's anything substantial or too crazy that, you know, we're not going to be able to handle. I think, like I said, we have done a good job preparing for the multiple looks that we think we're going to get. So yeah, I mean, I think we're well prepared."

Back to Taysom (Hill), is there anything that he does that's noticeably different that you had to maybe get adjusted to?

"Not really, obviously there's a different flow, a different tempo, a little bit. When Drew (Brees) is in obviously, he's been doing this for so long, that everything just seems to go very smoothly. And ot that it isn't now, but it's just a little bit different tempo, a little bit different pace. But like I said, I think he's done a great job."

Obviously, you guys' defensive line has been playing well. And I was just wondering, what you've noticed from those guys in practice and if you've seen that, you know, obviously they're playing well on Sundays, but are you noticing their energy and intensity in practice?

"Yeah, I think our D-line is really well coached. I think all of those guys give great effort in practice. And then, obviously it shows up in the game. And I've kind of realized that coming in here and practicing against those guys in camp, is one of our greatest tests as an O-Line, because we have a really good front. And they do a great job, week in, week out."

I know you won't see Bradley Chubb all the time. But what's the scouting report on what kind of player he's developed into?

"He's a really good player. Athletic, he's able to bend the edge, he's also able to, put a lot of speed to power in his rushes. So it's a big challenge. Like I said, kind of like you said, I won't see him a ton. Maybe a little bit, but he's a really talented rusher."