Transcript - Ryan Ramczyk Conference Call 10/23/20 | Week 7 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk talks about staying focused during the season and the game plan for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Oct 23, 2020 at 02:50 PM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Tackle Ryan Ramczyk
Video Call with New Orleans Media
Friday, October 23, 2020

We just learned about Emmanuel Sanders being put on the COVID list, just how tough is that just as a team, as a player, to deal with just that kind of, uncertainty with that all season?
"Yeah, It's a totally different situation, something we are not used to, no one is used to and unfortunately that's how it goes and that's how I think it's supposed to go. Like I said, unfortunately there's nothing we can do about it. And the protocols are in place (for situations like this). They got to do what they think is best for this type of situation. But it is unfortunate."

Every season, there's distractions. But how hard is this though, just to try to stick to the game plan and knowing things are even more fluid than normal?
"It's difficult, but at the end of the day, it's not something that is eating away at you all the time and you're thinking about constantly. We come in here and do our job and things are a little bit different, different protocols and stuff. But at the end of the day, we're still coming here, doing our job and doing our work. So, yeah."

I know you guys like to live on the next man up kind of mantra. How comfortable do you guys feel with the receivers that you have remaining?
"I think those guys have been doing a good job. Obviously, I'm not a coach. I don't see them all the time. But from what I have seen, guys have been stepping up and doing a good job."

I mean, obviously, this is not like your first time dealing with something like this, maybe the first time with COVID. But what is it about what you have established that has made it to where you can kind of roll with these sorts of punches?
"Yeah, I think we got kind of a veteran group here, a veteran team and with football, with the game of football, you face adversity all the time. So this is kind of just, another hurdle we need to face. Like I said though, we got a veteran group here and guys that know how to practice, guys that know how to prepare and go play."

