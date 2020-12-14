Transcript - Philadelphia Eagles postgame quotes | Saints-Eagles 2020 Week 14

EAGLES COACH DOUG PEDERSON

Q. What did you think of QB Jalen Hurts' overall performance and why do you think he was able to get the whole team, start to finish, to play better and are you ready to commit to him for next week yet? (Rob Maaddi)

"We went into this week – a lot of stuff has been piled on this football team all season, negatively, positively, a lot of injuries, different things have really piled up. Sometimes you look for an opportunity to just sort of jumpstart things, right? Kind of almost reset a little bit. You do things -- and obviously Jalen got the start this afternoon, and I thought overall, there were some good things and really, kind of gave us a spark as a team that I was looking for, and I think we were looking for as a team. But you know, this win today is not about one guy. This win is about this team and how resilient this team is. We went through it again today, injuries piled up a little bit in the second half. Guys stayed strong. He obviously was a part of the win, but my hat's off to a lot of guys in this football game. Defense I thought played outstanding with the two takeaways. [DE Josh] Sweat, [DT Javon] Hargrave, guys are battling their tails off, and offensive line against -- this is the No. 1 defense in the National Football League. They did a nice job. They did a really nice job against that front. My hat's off to really every member of this team."

Q. How do you think the overall offense executed to this game plan that you guys had this week? (Mike Kaye)

"Well, bottom line is you try to win the game and we were successful there. I thought that there was some good, there was some bad. But I thought they executed the game plan pretty well, again, with what we asked them to do."

Q. We saw some principle tenets of your offense really on display I think tonight. There's some of the mesh concepts, the RPOs, getting your quarterback out onto the move. Can you help us explain why there was more of that in this game than maybe we have seen when QB Carson Wentz was under center? (Tim McManus)

"Well, I mean, don't misunderstand kind of what you're seeing. A lot of it was QB scrambles, too. So, they weren't necessarily designed rollouts. But it's just part of the -- I guess part of the game plan to be able to get -- and really, the defense, too. You've got to consider the defense and how they play, which can allow for your quarterback to get on the edge just a little bit and throw quickly, and just kind of cut the field in half for him and keep it as simple as I possibly could in certain situations."

Q. Your comments about Jalen Hurts seem kind of tempered considering the performance. Is that because you have to take into account Carson Wentz? (Jeff McLane)

"I have to take into consideration the entire football team. Jalen played well. Obviously, we won the game. But there's a lot of good performances out there tonight, and again, as I said, defense stepped up, offensive line, some of our young receivers and obviously Jalen. It's a start and we're excited to get the win."

Q. Nobody runs on the Saints like that. I think it's been 56 games that they haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher and you guys had two today. What was the difference in the running game? (Zach Berman)

"I don't know, I think some of it was we had a couple more designed runs with Jalen. And then just, the style of run plan that we put together. Coach Stoutland [offensive line/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland] does a great job studying the front and what these guys do. We kept it to where we could have more probably repeat plays and just execution with the guys up front. Guys did a nice job there, and it was fun to watch them out there play and get this win today."

Q. RB Miles Sanders called Jalen Hurts a natural leader today. How did you feel about how he commanded the huddle and conducted himself, even when things got a little tight there at the end? (Daniel Gallen)

"Yeah, I would say that's pretty accurate."

Q. Is Jalen Hurts your starter next week and if so, what will the challenge be now that more tape is out on him? (Nick Fierro)

"I'm going to enjoy this one. I'm going to go home and relax and be with my family tonight and enjoy this win and get ready for the week."

Q. That fourth-down touchdown throw that Jalen Hurts made to WR Alshon Jeffery at the 15-yard line, first of all, the decision to go for it there, what went into that thinking and what did you think of that play that he made? (Ed Kracz)

"Just where we are on the field. I mean, early in the game, I believe it was fourth and, what, two maybe, I think. But no, just an opportunity there. I mean, listen, you know me, in situations like that when it's favorable, I'm going to go for it. It was a great play by both those guys. Great catch, back-shoulder throw. Alshon pulled it in. Great play."

Q. Did Jalen Hurts show you anything you weren't expecting to see from him tonight, anything that surprised you at all? And also wanted to ask while I'm on here if any of the injuries, if you have any idea if any of these guys is really seriously injured and isn't going to be able to go forward in these final three weeks? (Les Bowen)

"Injury-wise, I'll get an update here tonight, first thing in the morning. I'll be able to update you tomorrow a little bit better on that, but we definitely had some guys that got banged up in this game and hopefully we get them back this week. As far as Jalen goes, really nothing that he showed today he hasn't shown in practice or this week in practice or the season. Just his ability to obviously to escape the pocket and throw on the run and some of the QB runs and things like that that we have seen early in this season and for the majority of the year. But nothing really out of the ordinary from him that we didn't expect."

Q. Your rookie quarterback in his first start just beat maybe the best team and the best defense in the league. Carson Wentz struggled all year. Do you wish you had done this sooner? Do you wish you had given Jalen Hurts a start sooner? And if not, why not? (Marcus Hayes)

"It took everybody in uniform to win this game, not just one guy. And I'm going to repeat myself again that it takes a village to get this stuff done, and Jalen was a part of it, yes. But it took a team effort to win, honestly. Again, I talked about the defense earlier, the plays that they made just time and time again. Again, Jalen was a part of it. It's great to get this win. These guys are excited. It's been awhile since we've won a football game. I'm happy for those guys in the locker room, for the coaches, the hard work that everybody put into this. But we've still got three games left and got a great opportunity. We've got to go on the road here the next couple weeks and try to continue it again."

Q. You lost CB Avonte Maddox, CB Darius Slay went down, then S Rodney McLeod went down basically at the same time. S Jalen Mills had to move from safety to corner, what has his leadership and versatility meant to your team this year? (John McMullen)

"It's meant a lot. He came into the season, we moved him back to safety. He was willing to go back there and fill a big role for us there and has done a great job. But his versatility to be able to play corner today and he's done that a couple times throughout the season, I think it's a credit to him and his versatility, the way he approaches the week, the way he attacks the week. But great leadership on and off the football field, and he was another one that helped us win this game today."