Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Training Camp

Transcript: New Orleans wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 30

Harris spoke with media at Saints Training Camp 2020

Aug 30, 2020 at 04:12 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Deonte Harris
Video Call with Local Media
Sunday, August 30, 2020

From this year to last how much more developed do you feel as a receiver and in this offense now?
"This offseason, I tried to work on it as much as I can. Special teams is kind of what I focused on last year, because I knew that would be my role coming in. But, I got to train and I worked with a lot of guys to try to get better at the receiver position.

Now being in year two, your being asked to do a little more. How do you feel that you're going to be able to balance that in terms of still playing the roles that you do on special teams, but also becoming a more involved part of the offense?
"I've been playing this game my whole life. The more they give me the better. I just want to go out just try to help the team win games."

How do you overcome people saying you are limited as a receiver due to your size?
"Everybody's entitled to their own opinion. I'm here at the end of the day, so you know, there's a saying that says the line does not concern yourself."

Since you played in front of such small crowds at Assumption College, will not having fans in the stands in the first two games not be a big difference?
"I'm kind of used to playing with a bunch of fans now. So it actually (will) be weird going back to playing with basically nobody there."

People make a comparison for you with Tyreek Hill in terms of skillset. Do you think you can be that kind of dynamic playmaker as a receiver. Do you study him at all? Do you model yourself after this guy?
"I tried to mimic his game back when I was in college and try to translate it to the NFL."

Related Content

2020 New Orleans Saints Training Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. (Copyright New Orleans Saints, Photo by Layne Murdoch)
news

Transcript: New Orleans wide receiver Austin Carr training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 30

Carr spoke with media at Saints Training Camp 2020
AUG 29th PRACTICE 2020. Dome Practice Saturday Night All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
news

Transcript: New Orleans linebacker Alex Anzalone training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 30

Anzalone spoke with media at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 30
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 30

Allen spoke with media on on special teams goals at Saints Training Camp 2020
Take a look at special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 30

Rizzi spoke with media on special teams goals at Training Camp 2020
Take a look at defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Defensive Line coach Ryan Nielsen training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 30

Nielson spoke with media on Defensive Line roles at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints Linebackers coach Michael Hodges training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 30
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Linebackers coach Michael Hodges training camp interview - Sunday, Aug. 30

Hodges spoke with media on importance of pass coverage at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 29
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 29

Onyemata spoke with media at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 29
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 29

Lutz spoke with media about kicking without fans in attendance at Saints Training Camp 2020
Taysom Hill #7
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28

Hill spoke with media about his birthday week of training camp, becoming a Dad, and the evolution of his positional roles as the team prepares for the 2020 NFL season at Saints Training Camp 2020
head Coach Sean Payton instructs the rookies
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28

Payton spoke with media about the team's scrimmage and assesses individual player improvements ahead of the 2020 NFL season at Saints Training Camp 2020
Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Malcolm Roach training camp interview - Friday, Aug. 28

Roach spoke with media about playing close to his hometown and the advice from his teammates as the team prepares for the 2020 NFL season at Saints Training Camp 2020

Advertising