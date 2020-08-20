Transcript: New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

New Orleans Saints Running Back Ty Montgomery

Conference Call With New Orleans Media

Thursday, August 20, 2020

I'm just curious how's it going for you just settling into this new offense? It appears you've kind of caught on quickly here?

"Good. I don't know how to put it, it's a fun offense. We're doing everything, doesn't matter who you are. I like the way it seems you know, Coach Payton, Coach Pete (Carmichael) and the guys, they are just trying to put guys in positions to win one on one battles. And obviously we've got great quarterbacks throwing the ball. So, the offense is a lot of fun, it's going well."

How have you found the competitiveness so far? Seeing you guys we're talking a little bit today both units you know, back and forth, but the competitiveness seems to be inching higher and higher.

"Yeah it is. I like it like that. Very competitive atmosphere, guys are just trying to, like I said, they're trying to win one on one battles, just competing every single day. Because that is what it comes down to on Sundays, where there are man covers, zone covers. You have got to beat the guy. So, boys out here really, really competing even on special teams. You get your one rep at it, and you have got to win. So, very competitive atmosphere."

What's the vision for your role? I mean, you could be assumed, a very versatile chess piece here. How much are you spending time at running back? How much do you split at wide receiver? Can you kind of give us an idea of where you think you're going to be playing?

"Spending a lot of time with the running backs right now. But I'm ready to do whatever. Like we've seen in the past, with AK (Alvin Kamara), Mark (Ingram), Latavius (Murray), anybody really, backtracks to even be crucial in the passing game. As well, with the many routes that we've seen come back around over the years. So, it really doesn't matter where they put me. I'm just going to do what's asked of me, whether it's winning on a route or winning on a run."

The last time we talked, you were excited about, you know, being involved in this offense. Now that you're, you know, able to actually go through plays on the field, what's it like to be involved in this intricate offense?

"It's a lot of fun. It's the most brilliant I've ever had, in an offense. They're just asking you to win. I know I'm using that word a lot. That's a very important word around here, winning. It's what we care about, it's what we're trying to do, so. Still the same. Still very excited, very happy to be here. I am grateful to be here. The atmosphere is very special. I mean, every day I come out here to get on the stretch lines, I'm just filled with gratitude for just being a part of the black and gold and being a New Orleans Saint, having guys around me. I'm just thankful to be here. I'm right where I'm supposed to be I guess."

I know you said you were excited to join the team initially, but what made you confident that you'll be able to carve out a niche into what they do or what you're able to do with your specific talents?

"That's just who I am. I am confident in myself, no matter where I go. I do not mean to be arrogant by it. It does not matter who I am playing for, it does not matter where I'm at. I am confident in my abilities. And at the end of the day, it's up to the people making the decisions. I am going to do my very best, it sucks or whatever, playing with a mask on. Right now, right here in this moment, just keep grinding. We'll see what's in store for me tomorrow, but I'm just confident in my abilities regardless."

You've played with some great quarterbacks in your career. What are your early impressions of Drew Brees?

"Shoot, man. He's got a great aura about him. And there's no question as to why he's been as successful as he. He's been in the league for so long. He has a knack for where to put the ball, where to throw it, when to throw it, seeing the defense's, calling the plays, switching the plays up. It doesn't matter, he's a very special guy. Obviously, I believe probably the most accurate quarterback of his time. So it's very special. I've been blessed to play with some really good guys, but, Drew Brees is very, very special."

We've noticed you getting quite a few touches in the first few practices we've been able to see. And I'm wondering how much you think that is, you know, a product of, you know, that's by design. Do they want to evaluate? Do they want to see what you can do because you're new? And to what extent do you feel like it's just quickly developing a rapport and chemistry with the quarterbacks and kind of grasping the concepts?

"Really, it's above my pay grade. The bible says, no search matters too deep. So I do not know. Honestly, I can't answer that question. But, whenever my number's called, I am doing my best, studying my playbook, knowing what to do and just giving everything I have. And just having fun out there playing ball. I'm going to appreciate whatever opportunities I'm getting."