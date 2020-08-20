Transcript: New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Last time we asked you a question about turnovers you joked that Drew decided to quit throwing picks. How rare is it for a guy to look at an area like turnovers and then basically eliminate them?

"There's obviously a lot more than saying the words. There's a lot of work. I was probably a little flippant with that comment, but it's just understanding the situations you are in. Understanding when it's time to take a risk and when it's time to check that ball down. A lot of that is game awareness, situational awareness, understanding how the defense is playing, understanding the score of the game, time left in the game. A throw that you might make in the fourth quarter down by five with time running out, it might not be a throw you would make in the first quarter or up by a couple scores. Just understanding what we call the game script. Where are we in this game? What's required of you? It's a lot easier to make good decisions when it's a favorable game situation. I think all those things work into it. Just understanding that the five yard completion wide open is maybe better than the 20-yard completion that might come with a little more risk. It's not a simple thing to do. It takes a lot of work and situational awareness. That was all part of it. We've been real fortunate here that we've been in a lot of good game situations where he's been able to do that. There are times maybe where you're fighting from behind and a lot of the time those interceptions come because you're trying to make something happen in the game. It's obviously a big part of our success the last three years, cutting down on those things and we certainly plan to continue that."