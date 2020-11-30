Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Broncos 2020 Week 12

QUARTERBACK TAYSOM HILL

On whether he was trying to run a play on the fourth-down play in the first half:

"No, we didn't have a play called. We always have the option to get into something but that (the Denver neutral zone infraction) was what we were hoping for."

On what today's game was like for him:

"I think going into the game, there was so much uncertainty. You didn't' know how it was going to play out offensively. I'm not surprised the game the way went after having different conversations with Coach last night and this morning. It's about what I expected."

On how impactful RB Latavius Murray was today:

"Latavius was great. It was one of those things where you try to manage the ball, make sure we aren't doing anything to hurt ourselves as a team offensively. But then to take time off the clock and have the ability to hand the ball off to Latavius. You see so many great moments, with [RB] Alvin [Kamara] too. Those guys never go down on the first contact. They are making guys miss and making cuts in the hole and getting yards after contact is huge. That was the game plan for the day."

On how he evaluates his performance:

"It drastically changed. As far as evaluating my performance, it's difficult thing to look at as an a competitor and feel really gratified about. At the end of the day, through my conversations with Coach, I felt like my responsibility was to get us in and out of the huddle, make sure we are lined up properly, make sure we are targeting everything directly. Overall, I was happy with the way I was able to manage the game plan. At the end of the day, it's hard to win in this league, it's hard to win nine games this early. Overall, a win's a win and we'll take it any way we can get it."

On whether the game plan was not to take any risks:

"Going into the game, the game plan changed in the last 24 hours so my mindset changed as well. I really became a game manager at that point and certainly the way [Head Coach] Sean [Payton] called the game reflected that. The screen was one where Alvin kind of ran into the end and when you call a screen, you know it's either there or it's not. I probably should have thrown it away a little bit sooner but that was one that wasn't really a clean look and, to your point, we're not going to take any unnecessary risks that put our defense in a bad situation."

On the importance of the defense's performance in today's win:

"We can have all of these conversations about being conservative offensively, because of the way our defense played and because of the way they had been playing. We had so much trust in those guys, and that to me is really why we felt like we were going to do what we did today."

On what he means when he says the gameplan changed dramatically:

"We weren't adding or taking away plays, but the way that the game was going to be called and our first- and second-down calls changed dramatically. It really just boiled down to the way Coach was going to call the game."

On if he'd say the gameplan changed into a more conservative plan:

"Yeah, that's what I was (implying)."