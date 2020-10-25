Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 7

QUARTERBACK DREW BREES

On scoring a touchdown before halftime:

"In the grand scheme of things, that was a huge drive. This was a game where both offenses were doing a great job of staying on the field, converting third downs and eating up the clock. Each one of our drives were 8, 10, 12 or 14 plays. I think when you look back on it we only had six meaningful drives in that game with the exception of the last one when were trying to run the clock out. Those are very few scoring opportunities. Every chance we got to score we needed to put point up on the board. To be able to get seven points there instead of three in rather dramatic fashion with those last few plays end up being a huge turning point in the game."

On where he thinks the offense is now:

"Obviously, the first six weeks have been challenging in various ways. We've had injuries at times and I can't say enough about the young guys have had to step up. We've been without Michael Thomas for five games. Emmanuel (Sanders) was out for this game. Young guys have had to step up and take a role where they are expected to step in to really be able to contribute. I can't say enough about guys like Marquez Callaway and the job that he did today. Obviously, Tre'Quan Smith who is a mainstay, but we have asked him to do so much stuff. The guys up front with having some injuries at times. Each week it is finding a different way to win. I can't say enough about the guys' resolve and resiliency to be able to do that. These last two games especially have come down to the wire and the last drive to find ways to win the game."

On working with different guys who were maybe not as big a part of the game plan on Wednesday prior to Sanders being placed on COVID-19/Reserve:

"I'll be honest. It's difficult. You sit there and look at the call sheet and look at the personnel groups and how you are going to piece it all together and at the end of the day putting them in the right positions to succeed. It all goes through my thought process too. I need to know where guys are. There are little things that I can do throughout the game to help them and instill confidence in them. I just can't say enough about those guys coming in and stepping up and having the games that they did."

On a clean offensive performance:

"We strive for proficiency, want to have great balance (and) want to play complimentary football. I felt like we possessed the ball really well. Obviously, the third downs are crucial because it allows you to stay on the field. There were a lot of third and short situations. You get into third and manageable and that means that you were good on first and second down. You can take advantage of little short completions or a run play that's going to get you three or four yards. Those are good positive plays and that sets you up for success on third down. We got into a couple of third and long situations based on penalties or what have you and we were able to overcome a few of those. Those were huge too because those were drives that resulted in points. Anytime you don't punt and you are scoring touchdowns and field goals, then that's a good thing."

On Alvin Kamara's body control:

"It's always pretty amazing. Throughout the course of the game, you probably don't appreciate it because you are on to the next play. There are not many guys who can do some of the things that he does."

On the last field goal attempt:

"When you say it's a game of inches or feet, it truly is. That was obviously a huge play by (Marcus Davenport) to set them back and give them that long field goal. When it came off his foot, it was tracking. It fell short. I'm glad that we were able to get the first down and win the game."

On Teddy Bridgewater taking a seat between he and Taysom Hill:

"That was just so fitting of Teddy's personality (laughter). He had to run a long way to take that seat. He knew exactly where we were sitting. He plopped in between us. I kind of handed him the Surface and asked him what he saw. I have nothing but love for Teddy. He's a great quarterback. He is an efficient quarterback. He is highly efficient. He had a ton of completions. He takes care of the football and takes advantage of the opportunities that present themselves down the field. I can't say enough about him."

On having 3,000 fans:

"We got some Who Dat chants going. It was good. It's obviously great to have fans in the building. I would love it if we could have some more. It would be great. It would be great for the team. Certainly, the defense would appreciate getting some crowd noise in there to get the place rocking like it should."