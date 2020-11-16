Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-49ers 2020 Week 10

QUARTERBACK DREW BREES

On why he did not return into the game:

"I was not going to be able to be effective. It had nothing to do with pain. It was definitely just what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do."

On when he realized he would not return:

"You always worry about halftime because you sit for so long. And so, when I came out the second half and started throwing the ball, it became really apparent that I wasn't going to be effective."

On what it was like playing before the half with injury:

"I mean, listen, that's part of the game. But, just trying to take advantage of the opportunities that we had. Just doing whatever we could to try to get the lead before halftime. Obviously, we didn't play very well offensively in that first half. The first quarter, I think we had three plays. We had a three and out, and then we had another three and out early in the second quarter. And so it didn't start well for us, but our defense stepped up and played fantastic from the second quarter on. We got some big plays, special teams, got a big kick return, got a couple of plays on punt team that were huge in this game as well. And so, you know, all around, we just found another way to win as a team. It was not pretty, but we found a way."

On how long he thinks the injury will affect him:

"I'm just taking it one day at a time. I have done that this entire season. And I will continue to do that. I am not sure what tomorrow holds. But you can know I'm going to do everything I can to be as effective as I possibly can for next week."

On Jameis Winston's preparation and contribution:

"I thought he played great. Listen, that's a tough, it's a tough job, you know, especially when as elaborate as our game planning is on offense especially. To come in and, and be able to execute that offense is very, very difficult, especially if you're just kind of coming in midstream. And haven't had a big chance to really get, you know, get all the reps and that kind of thing. And listen, I thought he did great. I thought he did great. I thought he had great command of the huddle and everything, kind of went off without a hitch, Obviously, nothing's perfect. But, I thought he made some great throws. I thought he made some really good decisions snd obviously took advantage of the opportunities that were given out there."

On if the injury was a cramping/stiffening injury:

"That's a good way to put it. Yeah. Listen, I can't really describe it other than it was preventing me from doing my job."

On if he is currently in serious pain:

"I wouldn't call it that. But it's just something, definitely something that needs to be dealt with."

On if the injury was rib related:

"Yeah. And yeah, I mean, it's a cumulative thing. Probably not just one."

On how he felt during the two-minute before the half:

"I actually felt terrible before the two- minute drive, but I had to find a way."

On if the injury is a long-term issue and his impression of the penalty on the play:

"Nothing's a long term thing. It's just a matter of how long it's going to be. And honestly, I really, I really don't know. It's not something quite to this extent that I've experienced. Like I said, I'm just going to take it one day at a time. The hit itself, I heard the officials saying that it was by rule and he drove me into the ground. And that'll bring a flag."