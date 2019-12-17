Transcript: New Orleans Saints players Postgame Quotes | Saints-Colts 2019 Week 15

Wide receiver Michael Thomas

On the win:

"Our No. 1 goal was to get back on the right track. We wanted to play complementary football and playing like we know that we can. We took a step in the right direction, but we still have two games and have to finish strong."

On the chemistry between he and Drew Brees:

"It's just accountability. Our preparation throughout the week is laser-like focus. We are trying to get better and enhance our abilities. We are trying to help this team when they need us and trying to make big plays."

On the emotion of the team when Drew broke the passing touchdown record:

"That's a blessing for him, but he's not done. There is so much more that he can do. He's an incredible leader. We just follow his lead and we follow everything that he has."

On his touchdown reception and getting hit on the play:

"Sometimes if you want to score points when they double the X receiver in the end zone, then you have to earn it. You just shake that off and go on to the next one. You earn it. You hold on to it and put points on the board."