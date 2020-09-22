Transcript - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Postgame Quotes | Saints-Raiders 2020 Week 2

SAINTS HEAD COACH SEAN PAYTON

What flipped the script during the game?

"I think it was two things. We didn't possess the ball enough offensively, and defensively we couldn't get off the field. We're going to look at third down, we're going to look at time of possession, at the turnover right before the half and we're going to look at a number of things. We have to do a better job coaching. I don't think it's going to be a real pleasant film to watch for some of our star players as well."

What do you think has been off with Drew Brees the last two weeks?

"We got to be precise with what we're doing in the passing game, route wise. I'm just saying the last two weeks have been average at best offensively. That starts with us, it starts with me, and we have to be better. We ran the ball a little bit better tonight. We're still not protecting the way we're supposed to, we're not functioning well enough and taking advantage of the opportunities we had. We'll look at that, our third down numbers were better. I'm sure our red zone numbers were a little better. We had some penalties situations, and in that one drive we had three or four penalties that I lost track."

Can you talk about the challenge it was to stop Darren Waller tonight?

"To let one of those guys get into our defense is our own fault."

Was there an issue in particular with not getting off the field?

"We have to look at the tape, but you have to credit Las Vegas. Those guys did a great job. They got in and out of plays versus our coverage looks. One by one, they made the plays when they needed to, especially in the last half of that game. In the third quarter and fourth quarter, our third down numbers were poor. We didn't do a good job in stopping one of their better players."