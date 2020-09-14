Transcript - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

SAINTS HEAD COACH SEAN PAYTON

(On the atmosphere today)

"It was different, obviously. You could hear so much more relative to the game, players on both sides of the ball. It's different that what you're used to. Yet, that's just the way that it's going to be here for a while. I think once the game got going, we kind of focused on the task at hand."

(On the team's overall performance)

"I thought defensively we were outstanding. I am proud of how we played in the kicking game as well. Offensively, that was probably as bad of a game as I have had as a play caller, just trying to find a rhythm and a tempo. It was awful. There will be a lot that we have to correct and clean up. There always is after the first week of the regular season and, certainly, the first game for us to play. There is a lot of things that we are going to look at that we are going to need to clean up. We will try to do that at the beginning of this week."

(On if he felt that he had to jump-start the play calling after a few possessions)

"Honestly, games where you feel like you get into a rhythm, I thought we ran the ball pretty well. I didn't really help us out any with some of the looks and some of the calls I made. There is a handful of plays that we are going to watch on tape and it's not going to be the players, it's on me. I've got to be a lot better."

(On if he accepts some of the pass interference calls due to the aggressive play of the defense)

"If there is one thing that we have learned, it's to worry about the things that we can control. We can't control that."

(On Bennie Fowler and Margus Hunt making big plays after being called up from the practice squad)

"Those were two big plays for us. They are veteran-experienced football players that both had good camps."

(On Alvin Kamara)

"I felt confident that we were going to get Alvin's deal done. He, obviously, is an exceptional player for us. Both sides worked real hard at it. He looked good today. I didn't get a good angle on that last touchdown (that got called back). He means a lot offensively to what we do. Congrats to Mickey, his agent, Alvin and all of those people involved who tried to get that deal done."

(On what Demario Davis means to the team and his contract extension)

"I can speak to what he brings. I can't speak to an extension until I hear of it here. He's one of our leaders. He's a physical player. He runs well. He's found his niche here, too. I am proud of the role that he's taken, not only as a linebacker, but as a leader on this team. It's one of the things that I feel as a head coach, you can never take for granted. The leadership in the locker room has been fantastic."

(On if the defense settled in after giving up a touchdown on the opening drive)

"It was a tough first drive. They had a good rhythm and tempo. Conversely, we didn't. Fortunately, we were able to change the momentum and keep it going into the second half and the beginning of the third quarter."

(On how important are the interceptions on defense when the offense is struggling)

"You win the turnover battle like we did, you have a turnover for a touchdown, you are 90% a winner in those games. Obviously, those are big plays for us. You block a field goal; just a lot of things happened in that game that despite how you play, those things can help you win games. The energy and effort, I was pleased with."

(On what the Bucs did to limit Michael Thomas)

"We got a little bit more zone and zone pressure from them than we normally get. I get back to, he is a fantastic player. I did a poor job. I said it in the beginning. We will look through the tape and clean it up. Obviously, he's a tremendous player for us."