Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 29

New Orleans Saints Defensive Tackle David Onyemata

Training Camp Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, August 28, 2020

I know you've practiced in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome before, but what was it like practicing there tonight knowing that, that's what it's going to look like on on gameday?

"It's going to need a little adjusting over time. But I guess we just have to make use of what we have got here in the situation going on in the world. So, I do not really see it as a problem. It's about just coming out here to win a game every given week."

How much will that affect the defense? I know you are used to having those 70,000 people screaming for you? How much will that affect what you all do?

"Definitely, that's going to play a big role. Because you know, home field advantage, you have your fans behind you. I still don't know how that's going to feel having the fact you're not going to have fans in the stadium. I don't know what the rules are going to be like if you could, you know, get like fake fans, you know, chants going or whatever. But I guess we just have to work with what we have right now."

What have you seen in Sheldon Rankins and have you seen him using that spin move a little bit more since he's been back?

"Definitely, he's moving smooth. Like, I'm sure you all have seen it. He's still the same person, nothing has changed. So it'll be fun, having everyone out there and we're going at it this year."

What's the biggest thing he's (Sheldon Rankins) taught you? I saw you two work together a lot?

"We kind of just work together. We do blocks, we give each other simulations, so you need good looks to get good looks. So that's what it is."