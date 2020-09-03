Transcript: New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams training camp interview - Thursday, Sept. 3

New Orleans Saints Cornerback P.J. Williams

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Thursday, September 3, 2020

You're almost through training camp just how has this kind of new role been working out for you?

"I feel like it's working out real good just learning a new position and then also being able to go out there and make plays. Just the knowledge I'm getting of the whole defense, not just of this position. Learning this position helped me understand a lot more about the game so I feel like it's going good and I feel like it's something I can definitely be capable of playing at a high level."

I know last year you kind of just got thrown in at safety. How nice has it been to kind of be able to go through training camp knowing that this is going to be your role and kind of work out a little more?

"Yeah, it's totally different. Just being able to go out there and be a lot more confident, knowing what to do, knowing what the offense is going to give us and knowing what my job is completely. It's a big difference just going out there and just playing."

You've always been a really good tackler. Do you think that kind of lends itself to this new role, new position you're kind of playing?

"Yeah, I think it's definitely an easier transition, me being to tackle. I know coach (Aaron Glenn), I'm sure they wouldn't put anybody back there that couldn't tackle because you're the last man of defense most of the time, so that definitely makes it an easy transition for me."

What was it like to practice in the dome with like all the crowd noise and just not having anyone in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome?

"It always feels good to be in the Superdome, but it's definitely a little weird. We put a little crowd noise in, the amount of crowd noise that will be able to be in the dome this year. So we got to get a little feel of how loud it's going to be. It's not even close to how loud it usually is on Sunday, but definitely good to get a feel of how it's going to be."

Leonard Fournette is now in the division with Tampa Bay. You had a chance to go against him last year. What kind of back is he getting a chance to face him just that one time last year?

"I feel like he's a good back, man. He's a strong guy, big guy, downhill, does not shy from contact. He's definitely a guy I feel like we've got to make sure we tackle and gang tackle gain tackling and get a lot of guys to the ball. They're definitely getting a good running back."