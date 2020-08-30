Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Saturday, Aug. 29

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Training Camp Video Call with New Orleans Media

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Can you talk us through some of the situations you wanted to see tonight and also just what you thought overall of the work in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome?

"Look, I thought it was a pretty crisp practice. We handled a few things, from the very beginning just our pregame stretch and warm up routine. It's the first time for a number of these guys going through that. But then it was more than just a warm up, we got situationally a handful of seven-on-seven reps. And then team wise, we got first and second down, third down and some red zone work. Kickers and punters got here early just to get a chance to kick and punt. I thought the surface, I think we're further along. There was a couple years where you come out here and it was a little sticky, a little thick and I felt tonight was as good as it's been for the first night we've been on it. Every year, there's a new surface that's laid down and I thought tonight was really good."

You had Janoris Jenkins for the last couple of games at the end of the season last year. Do you see a difference in him from when you had him at the end of last year to now? Is there some kind of comfort level that helps him and do you see a difference in him?

"Yeah, obviously, I think he's further along in the scheme. That would be fair to say. He's a veteran player, and he's one of those guys that plays with good football instincts. He's got tremendous ball skills. But I think more than anything, just the experience of having been with our team now and now going into his second season."

Can you talk about Wil Lutz's development and how he's come along as a pro?

"Yeah, look, he's been real steady for us. He's got real good leg strength. We like his get off times. I think that operation, knock on wood, has been pretty smooth. I know that he's someone that works just like Thomas (Morstead) does, spends a lot of time in the offseason at his craft. He's been a real good player for us and I'm glad we've gotten him, especially at a young age."

Did anything dawn on you being in this building tonight like, man, this is what a game is going to feel like with nobody in the stands? And to follow that up, what is either your biggest concern or biggest thing you think you're going to have to make sure you overcome because of that?

"I think this Mike (Triplett), we have been here and practiced here before with no fans. I told the team afterwards, 'Look, I don't know exactly what it's going to feel like on gameday. I can't control that. We can't control that. What we can control is our energy and our execution when it comes to playing.' Yeah, will it be different? Certainly it will be. But I think in a season like this, you spend more time, you try to spend more time on the things that you can control as opposed to the things you can't. So I think that'll be a little bit of getting used to for every team in this league. Again, you're lining up and still playing a sport you love and I think the broadcast will be able to pipe in the acoustics that they need to and so I don't think it'll be that noticeable for the for the fan watching on television."

On the coaching side, have you guys done anything to prepare contingencies in terms of offensive and defensive play calling in case something happens to one of you guys and someone has to step in?

"Well, we've discussed it, we actually have not practiced it. Hopefully, we do not face that situation and yet, we have to understand that it could arise. The one thing I mentioned to our team is we are at that point in training camp now, tomorrow is Sunday, where a true positive test, not a false positive, but a true positive test puts a player and coach in jeopardy for that opening game. And so I think it's important for everyone to understand that."

To follow up on Nick (Underhill's) question, have you considered at all how you might deploy your assistant coaches in terms of where they work from differently just as a precaution during games?

"A couple things along that line. First off, with the league protocol, we're going to be limited as to how many we can have in the box relative to the square footage in the box. So we'll have to make an adjustment or two there. Then it really comes down to your play caller. Dennis (Allen), myself, Pete (Carmichael), whoever is involved in calling the plays. I think that change would be the most dramatic or substantial."

Has Alvin Kamara's absence been injury related even if you do not want to give specifics?

"Yeah, I don't right now at this time. The same with Malcolm (Jenkins), I think there's a few players, a handful that didn't go tonight."

As far as Drew (Brees') arm strength and touch on the ball, have these last few practices been the best he's looked in training camp to that regard so far? I was wondering your assessment of that.

"Look, that's a fair question. I thought he was sharp tonight. I thought we were overall as a practice pretty sharp tonight on both sides of the ball. I don't know specifically how I'd evaluate one practice versus the other. I think his decision making's been on point. We've tinkered with a few new concepts, but he's in really good shape. Yeah, at times I've seen him get the ball down the field maybe noticeably a little different than a year ago or two years ago. But I like the way the balls coming out. I think it's coming out on time and obviously to the right person in the right location. That's one of the great strengths of his."

I asked that because I thought he had some really nice deep passes tonight.

"No, look, I think there were a couple throws tonight. We had the one where he slipped that kind of went into the air about 20 feet. So we're not talking about that one. But yes, I think he's had a few this last week and tonight. I think there were a couple that I can think of."

Today's the 15 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and y'all are practicing in here. Did you reflect on that?

"I did not. I probably should have. I felt like there was a period of time where there were so many players on our roster that were a part of that time. I came the January after (Hurricane Katrina). I was in Dallas during that August (2005), but I did not bring it up. Brian Young is here (who played on that team). There's a few people that are part of what we're doing right now that were here and part of that challenge, but probably not enough (to make as big a statement)."