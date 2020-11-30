Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Broncos 2020 Week 12

SAINTS COACH SEAN PAYTON

On how difficult it was to prepare for this game given the Broncos' situation at quarterback:

"When we found out yesterday, we spent some time on Wildcat offense. You know there were going to be a few different runners, a little bit more zone relative to our coverage calls, and then understanding how we're going to play this game specifically. Not just defensively, but in the other areas."

On if they were able to watch any game film on Broncos QB Kendall Hinton:

"Hinton didn't take most of the snaps, but we did have film. We had college film."

On his impressions of RB Latavius Murray and the running game:

"I thought it was good, really good. We blocked them. It's a good front and a good defense. It's hard to run for 200 yards in this league and I was proud of how those guys played and responded."

On how weird the game was:

"I don't think 'weird' is the right word. Everything about this season is unusual, so we kind of tune out the things we can't control. We spend a lot of time on that topic. The things we can't control, and what is it we can control, and let's find a way to get our next 'W.'"

On if the Broncos' defensive schemes made things difficult for QB Taysom Hill in the passing game:

"No, I thought Taysom played well. He played an entirely different type of game and that had a lot to do with me, relative to how we wanted to play this game. So no, there wasn't anything challenging. I was in his ear 24/7 just about being smart with the football."

On if they intended for Hill and the offense to be conservative with the football:

"Yeah. There are a few ways to lose a game like that and we weren't interested in one of those."

On if he felt it was fair for today's game to be played give the circumstances:

"Just like I said at the beginning, the beginning of what we started this season with: Focusing on the things we can control and kind of go from there."

On if he's ever had to design a defense for a game like today's:

"You're not designing a defense. You're taking your defenses that are in the plan and then gravitating to a few of them that suited to because once you start defending three of four of their--you settle in on, 'This is what they're doing.' They had a little tight-end screen that made some yards. There wasn't a huge chalkboard session up into the wee hours of last night, as much as it was, 'Alright, here are the things that we think we're going to see.'"

On if he can sympathize with what Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio had to deal with in the last 24 hours:

"Yeah, I think it's tough for all [of us]. This is a challenging year. I felt bad for the cardboard fans. It is what it is."

On the luxury of being able to rely on their rushing game today:

"I thought it was important. We were going to go into a game and call it much differently than we normally would based on the opponent we were playing, what happened and what changed with the opponent. I thought we did that. I thought those guys up front did a good job and certainly the runners as well. I thought we blocked well on the perimeter."

On if Fangio throws unique defensive looks that complicates the quarterback's job:

"I think you're going to get some coverage shell. They do a good job defensively, but that wouldn't be how I would describe the defense. I'm going to say this again: I think there's going to be this--Taysom played this thing just how I wanted him to play it. It doesn't have to be aesthetically pleasing to be effective. The job is to win, and he did a good job of that."