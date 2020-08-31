Transcript: New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell training camp interview - Monday, Aug. 31

Talking about the other rookie in the room Tommy Stevens, where is he at in development? We know he's never played the position before, but have you seen strides from him?

"Well, I think that there again, he's got a longer journey than Trautman's got, and he obviously made the complete switch to something he's never done before. I think that he's made strides in the passing game, just being able to release off the line of scrimmage a little bit, people trying to get their hands on him and man coverage, but you get pressed and you do see some improvement there. But look, he's got a long journey ahead of him. And nobody said this was going to be easy, and he knows that is kind of the area for a rookie tight end that it takes more to grasp is the blocking side of it? Well, yeah, of course it does, especially when you're somebody that that's like him, you're not a huge guy. You have never been asked to do something like that and then the times that we asked him to put his hand in the ground, it is just foreign to him. It is totally different. And just from a technique standpoint, to the fact that you're blocking guys that are double your size, in some cases, maybe not double but a third (more) of what you are. Now, that being said, we are not asking them to do things that he would not ordinarily do. Like, I do not see him blocking Cam Jordan on power, face to face, one on one. That's not his deal, but to be able to block corners and safeties, and linebackers and those things. That's what he's got to be able to do. And that's kind of what we're trying to teach him. So look, there's improvement there. It's just it's like with all these guys you just want it to happen in a day and it's just not going to happen."